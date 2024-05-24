Toddler who died in Balmedie car park tragedy laid to rest in private ceremony

A toddler who tragically died after being struck by a vehicle outside an Aberdeenshire church was laid to rest in a private service this week.

Ivy Mae Ross, 1, passed away outside the Plymouth Brethren Church in Balmedie last Wednesday.

She died after a tragic incident which occurred in the car park of the village’s Eigie Road.

The infant, from Whitecairns, has now been laid to rest during a small service held on Wednesday, which was only observed by family and close friends.

The Balmedie church’s congregation, who led the service, say they’re now focused on providing “as much relief as possible” to the family at this sad time.

A spokesperson for the church, speaking to the Press and Journal, said: “The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church supported the family and friends for service and burial of Ivy Ross on Wednesday.

“It was a private ceremony attended by family and very close friends.

“It has been an extremely challenging week for all our congregation, and we are working to provide them as much relief as we can now and for the weeks ahead.

“We are very grateful for the response from the emergency services, especially from Police Scotland, in the last few days.

“We respectfully request that the family and our members’ privacy be respected, especially when we resume regular use of our Balmedie Meeting Hall in the coming days.”

Parents heartbroken after death of ‘beautiful’ girl

Ivy Mae’s parents, Holly and Glenn Ross, paid tribute last week after the tragedy.

In a statement, they said they were heartbroken to lose their “beautiful” little girl.

They said: “We can confirm that our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident last evening after our regular church gathering.

“We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time.

“We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community. The emergency services tireless work and support is greatly appreciated.”

Police urge those with information to come forward

The incident in Balmedie did involve a Land Rover and the 40-year-old driver was uninjured.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward as soon as possible.

Inspector Scott Deans of Police Scotland said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area.”