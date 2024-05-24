Toddler who died in Balmedie car park tragedy laid to rest in private ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Toddler who died in Balmedie car park tragedy laid to rest in private ceremony

The church's congregation say they are now focused on providing "as much relief as possible" for the family of Ivy Mae Ross.

By Graham Fleming
A mourner leaves a floral tribute to Ivy Mae Ross at the gates of the Plymouth Brethren Church in Balmedie on Thursday. Image:Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A mourner leaves a floral tribute to Ivy Mae Ross at the gates of the Plymouth Brethren Church in Balmedie on Thursday. Image:Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A toddler who tragically died after being struck by a vehicle outside an Aberdeenshire church was laid to rest in a private service this week.

Ivy Mae Ross, 1, passed away outside the Plymouth Brethren Church in Balmedie last Wednesday.

She died after a tragic incident which occurred in the car park of the village’s Eigie Road.

The infant, from Whitecairns, has now been laid to rest during a small service held on Wednesday, which was only observed by family and close friends.

The Balmedie church’s congregation, who led the service, say they’re now focused on providing “as much relief as possible” to the family at this sad time.

Tributes left at Plymouth Brethren meeting hall, Balmedie Church. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for the church, speaking to the Press and Journal, said: “The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church supported the family and friends for service and burial of Ivy Ross on Wednesday.

“It was a private ceremony attended by family and very close friends.

“It has been an extremely challenging week for all our congregation, and we are working to provide them as much relief as we can now and for the weeks ahead.

“We are very grateful for the response from the emergency services, especially from Police Scotland, in the last few days.

“We respectfully request that the family and our members’ privacy be respected, especially when we resume regular use of our Balmedie Meeting Hall in the coming days.”

Parents heartbroken after death of ‘beautiful’ girl

Ivy Mae’s parents, Holly and Glenn Ross, paid tribute last week after the tragedy.

In a statement, they said they were heartbroken to lose their “beautiful” little girl.

They said: “We can confirm that our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident last evening after our regular church gathering.

“We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time.

“We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community. The emergency services tireless work and support is greatly appreciated.”

"Tireless" emergency crews at the car park in Eigie Road where the accident happened on Wednesday night. Specialist hazard paramedics had to be rushed there as ambulances queued at ARI's door.
“Tireless” emergency crews at the car park in Eigie Road where the accident happened on Wednesday night.

Police urge those with information to come forward

The incident in Balmedie did involve a Land Rover and the 40-year-old driver was uninjured.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward as soon as possible.

Inspector Scott Deans of Police Scotland said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area.”

