In pictures: Bonniest babies in Peterhead continue 60-year-old tradition with cuteness contest

Peterhead’s Palace Hotel filled with joyful laughter today as little princes and princesses tried to crawl their way to the top and scoop the crown.

The Baby Show has been a staple of Peterhead Scottish Week since the 1960s – with hundreds of adorable tots going dummy to dummy every year to come first.

And this year was no different.

Proud parents looked on with joy as their daughters and sons took to the stage to catch the judges’ attention with a cheeky smile or a gleeful gurgle.

It was a very tough call, and picking who is the fairest of them all was no small task.

After a good-natured competition, Millie, Anderson and Sophie came top of the class in the youngest category.

Meanwhile, baby dolls Lucia, Katie and Raya stole the spotlight in the 6-9 month category.

And Finley, Clark and Cindy were the 9-12 month winners.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there as Peterhead’s bonniest babies dressed to impress – and conquer.

This week, we put the buzz of Peterhead Scottish Week, as well as local businesses helping the town thrive, in the spotlight. Read more: