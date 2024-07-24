In pictures: Bonniest babies in Peterhead continue 60-year-old tradition with cuteness contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: Bonniest babies in Peterhead continue 60-year-old tradition with cuteness contest

Aaawwww.... Have a look at these adorable tots all dressed up!

Maia at the Baby Show during Peterhead Scottish Week.
Baby Maia was among this year's adorable contestants. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

Peterhead’s Palace Hotel filled with joyful laughter today as little princes and princesses tried to crawl their way to the top and scoop the crown.

The Baby Show has been a staple of Peterhead Scottish Week since the 1960s – with hundreds of adorable tots going dummy to dummy every year to come first.

And this year was no different.

Proud parents looked on with joy as their daughters and sons took to the stage to catch the judges’ attention with a cheeky smile or a gleeful gurgle.

It was a very tough call, and picking who is the fairest of them all was no small task.

After a good-natured competition, Millie, Anderson and Sophie came top of the class in the youngest category.

0-6 month winners Millie, Anderson and Sophie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, baby dolls Lucia, Katie and Raya stole the spotlight in the 6-9 month category.

And Finley, Clark and Cindy were the 9-12 month winners.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there as Peterhead’s bonniest babies dressed to impress – and conquer.

Baby Frankie with mum Angela. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby Arthur. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lucia and Emilia. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby Blair. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The competition was rather tiresome for baby Angus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
9-12 month winners Finley, Clark and Cindy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby James with mum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby Cindy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby Arthur with mum Jenna. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby Cohen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Noa with mum Nikki and Katie with mum Sarah. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby Roma. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
6-9 month winners Lucia, Katie and Raya. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby Clark. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Baby princess Harper with mum Leah and auntie Emily. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

This week, we put the buzz of Peterhead Scottish Week, as well as local businesses helping the town thrive, in the spotlight. Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gus Proctor holding bus gate fine.
'I won't be back': Visitor slams Aberdeen bus gates after getting two fines in…
The upper floors of the store are closed for essential "maintenance".
Upper floors of Marks and Spencer's Aberdeen closed again - with no re-opening date…
Costa Favolosa, largest cruise ship to ever dock in Aberdeen, to come on Friday. Image: DC Thomson.
Costa Favolosa: Floating hotel to become biggest ship to visit Aberdeen Harbour in 900…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. James Watt's outburst took place at Heathryburn School. Picture shows; James Watt's outburst took place at Heathryburn School. . n/a. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dad leaves children in tears after angry outburst at Aberdeen primary school
The vehicle fell into the town's harbour.
Forklift driver taken to hospital after Fraserburgh harbour crash
The property has three bedrooms and a further 10 for pets. Image: Supplied by CCL.
Pet hotel near Banchory goes on the market for just under £500,000
Traffic on AWPR
Emergency services called to crash on AWPR near Kingswells
Calla and Ailith enjoy the library area.
First look as My Mini Aberdeen opens for youngsters in Union Square
Aberdeen support worker removed by SSSC.
Aberdeen support worker struck off after 'threatening and abusive' behaviour conviction
Cafe 52 outdoor terrace on The Green in Aberdeen
Sheriff rules council can knock down Cafe 52 terrace after owner's bid to save…
3

Conversation