Exclusive: Council forcing sale of private land to upgrade notorious Sheilhill junction at Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Council forcing sale of private land to upgrade notorious Sheilhill junction at Bridge of Don

The junction between Shielhill Road and the B999 Potterton to Bridge of Don road has been causing issues for drivers and residents in the area for years.

By Denny Andonova
Shielhill junction
The notorious junction between Shielhill Road and the B999 has been complained about for years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Council chiefs will buy acres of private land around Aberdeen’s notorious Shielhill junction to kick-start “long-overdue” improvements.

Plans to upgrade the junction between Shielhill Road and the B999 Potterton to Bridge of Don road have been in the pipeline for years.

Initial proposals were launched back in 2020 after residents in the area complained about the “crazy” volume of traffic passing through the dangerous turning.

A report put together by city council officers the following year said it is “presenting difficulties for road users”, who can’t use it safely due to “poor visibility”.

The location of the problematic junction. Image: DC Thomson.

Large warning signs and additional markings were put in place in a bid to reduce the chance of any accidents and near-misses.

And Aberdeen City Council – then run by the Labour and Tory groups – drafted a £640,000 package of improvements to fix the issue permanently.

However, the project has since been at a standstill – despite the previous administration’s reassurances that “they were on schedule”.

What’s happening with the Shielhill improvements project now?

Council chiefs are now pushing forward with the scheme, which is expected to take about two years to complete.

But to carry out the upgrades, they need to own the land around the Shielhill junction.

Documents reveal city leaders plan to buy off 23 plots of private land in that area to move the project forward.

And under compulsory purchase order legislation, owners will have no choice in the matter.

Shielhill junction
The junction can prove tight for heavy goods vehicles to navigate. Image: Supplied.

The scheme includes changing the layout of the junction to improve visibility for drivers and introducing a new speed limit.

When will the project be completed?

If all goes to plan without any objections from the landowners, the acquisition of the plots will take 12 to 18 months.

Residents will be able to view the proposals and share their comments through an online platform, which will be launched later this month.

Construction is expected to start next autumn, and the road opened by August 2026.

Finance convener for the SNP and Lib Dem ruling group Alex McLellan said the upgrades are long overdue.

Finance convener Alex McLellan.
Finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He said: “These works have been planned for years.

“Following the acquisition of the land, we can get on with delivering the junction improvements so badly needed by residents in the Shielhill development.”

£5.5m plans to transform ‘eyesore’ Silverburn House site in Aberdeen progress as ‘construction could start within months’

Million-pound revamp with Greggs bakery planned for Bridge of Don petrol station amid ‘population boom’

£3.7m AECC recycling centre plans APPROVED despite fears loud noises could disturb golfers

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

George McCallum appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and abusing his former partner. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Aberdeen churchgoer who gives 'pastoral' care admits violent domestic abuse
Emily Plant skiing
Stonehaven skiers to compete for Team GB at Special Olympics World Winter Games
Image: Macduff Shipyard Ltd
Forever Faithful: What is it like inside brand new fishing boat built in Macduff?
To go with story by Daniel McKay. robbery Picture shows; Sunny's newsagent on Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, which has now become a Londis.. Urquhart Road, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunken woman robbed Aberdeen newsagent that wouldn't sell her vodka
Wouldn't it be lovely to be able to step on a plan and arrive in France in an hour rather than having to take multiple methods of transport to get there?
Rebecca Buchan: Let's get more flights to Aberdeen - and boost city with tourist…
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Justin Cumming and Leeanne Chapman. Image: Facebook Picture shows; Justin Cumming and Leeanne Chapman. Image: Facebook. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man and woman jailed after brutal and bloody Fraserburgh street attack
Bill planted a tree at the P&J Live today to mark the venue's fifth birthday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Balmedie 'legend' is star guest at P&J Live's 5th birthday bash
Ruthrieston House
Aberdeen care home receives 'weak' gradings in almost all areas
The fire destroyed much of the takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.
Man charged following three-month investigation into Torry takeaway fire
The work will start this weekend. Image: Jim Irvine
A92 to close northbound for five days as 'back-to back' roadworks begin

Conversation