Exclusive: Council forcing sale of private land to upgrade notorious Sheilhill junction at Bridge of Don

Council chiefs will buy acres of private land around Aberdeen’s notorious Shielhill junction to kick-start “long-overdue” improvements.

Plans to upgrade the junction between Shielhill Road and the B999 Potterton to Bridge of Don road have been in the pipeline for years.

Initial proposals were launched back in 2020 after residents in the area complained about the “crazy” volume of traffic passing through the dangerous turning.

A report put together by city council officers the following year said it is “presenting difficulties for road users”, who can’t use it safely due to “poor visibility”.

Large warning signs and additional markings were put in place in a bid to reduce the chance of any accidents and near-misses.

And Aberdeen City Council – then run by the Labour and Tory groups – drafted a £640,000 package of improvements to fix the issue permanently.

However, the project has since been at a standstill – despite the previous administration’s reassurances that “they were on schedule”.

What’s happening with the Shielhill improvements project now?

Council chiefs are now pushing forward with the scheme, which is expected to take about two years to complete.

But to carry out the upgrades, they need to own the land around the Shielhill junction.

Documents reveal city leaders plan to buy off 23 plots of private land in that area to move the project forward.

And under compulsory purchase order legislation, owners will have no choice in the matter.

The scheme includes changing the layout of the junction to improve visibility for drivers and introducing a new speed limit.

When will the project be completed?

If all goes to plan without any objections from the landowners, the acquisition of the plots will take 12 to 18 months.

Residents will be able to view the proposals and share their comments through an online platform, which will be launched later this month.

Construction is expected to start next autumn, and the road opened by August 2026.

Finance convener for the SNP and Lib Dem ruling group Alex McLellan said the upgrades are long overdue.

He said: “These works have been planned for years.

“Following the acquisition of the land, we can get on with delivering the junction improvements so badly needed by residents in the Shielhill development.”

