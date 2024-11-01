‘Amateur hour!’ Aberdeen Town House clock an hour early ALL WEEK

The Aberdeen Town House clock has finally been set to the correct time – almost a week after the clocks went back.

Towering over the east end of Union Street at its junction with Broad Street, the bells were ringing an hour ahead of time until Friday.

Britain made the switch back to Greenwich Mean Time on the morning of Sunday October 27.

But it appears the city council forgot to wind back its most prominent timepiece.

What’s the time Mr Wolf? ‘Amateur hour’

The Town House is prominent in the Aberdeen city centre skyline and tourists can often be seen taking snaps of the impressive grey granite building, which spans along to Castle Street.

And former lord provost, now independent councillor, Barney Crockett is worried about the impression they would have left Aberdeen with had they visited in the last week.

He told The P&J: “It gives a very poor reflection of Aberdeen.

“The council has a lot of things to live down just now, having let down the people of this city.

“Any visitor to Aberdeen will come to see the Town House and they would expect it to be looked after.

“I already regret that we no longer fly the city’s flag from the Town House and this amateur hour approach to the clock just adds to that.”

Flags used to fly from the pole above the Town House balcony, four storeys above the Granite Mile.

But the precariously placed flagpole was replaced with another on the grass in front of Marischal College due to safety concerns for the council workers when changing the standards.

Why was the Aberdeen Town House clock left an hour early for nearly a week?

Aberdeen City Council wound the Town House clock back to the correct time on Friday.

The P&J has asked for an explanation for the delay in doing so after British Summer Time ended last weekend.

We approached Aberdeen City Council for comment after the Town House clock was adjusted to show the correct time on Friday.

One Town House insider joked, instead of being a negative, it showed Aberdeen was “ahead of the times”.

