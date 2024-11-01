‘Amateur hour!’ Aberdeen Town House clock an hour early ALL WEEK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Amateur hour!’ Aberdeen Town House clock an hour early ALL WEEK

If Aberdeen City Council could turn back time... maybe the Town House clock would have shown the correct hour since Sunday.

Watch this? The Aberdeen Town House clock was left an hour ahead of GMT all week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Watch this? The Aberdeen Town House clock was left an hour ahead of GMT all week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

The Aberdeen Town House clock has finally been set to the correct time – almost a week after the clocks went back.

Towering over the east end of Union Street at its junction with Broad Street, the bells were ringing an hour ahead of time until Friday.

Britain made the switch back to Greenwich Mean Time on the morning of Sunday October 27.

But it appears the city council forgot to wind back its most prominent timepiece.

What’s the time Mr Wolf? ‘Amateur hour’

The Town House is prominent in the Aberdeen city centre skyline and tourists can often be seen taking snaps of the impressive grey granite building, which spans along to Castle Street.

Councillor Barney Crockettt, when Lord Provost, on the Aberdeen Town House balcony beneath the clock tower. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Councillor Barney Crockettt, when Lord Provost, on the Aberdeen Town House balcony beneath the clock tower. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

And former lord provost, now independent councillor, Barney Crockett is worried about the impression they would have left Aberdeen with had they visited in the last week.

He told The P&J: “It gives a very poor reflection of Aberdeen.

“The council has a lot of things to live down just now, having let down the people of this city.

“Any visitor to Aberdeen will come to see the Town House and they would expect it to be looked after.

“I already regret that we no longer fly the city’s flag from the Town House and this amateur hour approach to the clock just adds to that.”

Steeplejacks were rushed in to look at the Town House roof after pieces of it fell onto the street below in 2013. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Steeplejacks were rushed in to look at the Town House roof after pieces of it fell onto the street below in 2013. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Flags used to fly from the pole above the Town House balcony, four storeys above the Granite Mile.

But the precariously placed flagpole was replaced with another on the grass in front of Marischal College due to safety concerns for the council workers when changing the standards.

Why was the Aberdeen Town House clock left an hour early for nearly a week?

Aberdeen City Council wound the Town House clock back to the correct time on Friday.

The Aberdeen Town House clock is an hour out. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It was a bright cold day in October when this photo was taken, and the Town House clock was striking 17. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Did you miss any important engagements due to the mistaken Aberdeen timepiece? Let us know in our comments section below

The P&J has asked for an explanation for the delay in doing so after British Summer Time ended last weekend.

We approached Aberdeen City Council for comment after the Town House clock was adjusted to show the correct time on Friday.

One Town House insider joked, instead of being a negative, it showed Aberdeen was “ahead of the times”.

