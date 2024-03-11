Torry whisky distillery planned for site of former juice factory

A part of Aberdeen’s soft drinks history could soon make way for a new Torry whisky distillery.

MB Properties has revealed plans to demolish the old Bon-Accord juice factory on Greyhope Road in its bid to create the new development.

The factory closed more than 20 years ago and the “derelict” site has been lying vacant for some time.

‘Gleaming copper stills’ would catch the eye at Torry whisky distillery

Papers sent to the council explain that the buildings proposed for the spot would “primarily” be used to produce whisky.

But there would also be a cafe, shop to buy bottles and “visitor facilities” at the venue just off St Fittick’s Road.

Architects say the new Torry whisky distillery would have “dynamic views over the harbour”.

They add: “The gleaming copper stills will be visible from afar and create an eye-catching focal point, enhancing the Greyhope Road frontage.”

The applicants run the Deeside Distillery in Banchory, hailed as one of Scotland’s few “craft whisky distilleries”.

What happened to Bon-Accord drinks plant?

Bon-Accord Sparkling Drinks was set up in Arbroath and became one of Scotland’s leading soft drink manufacturers.

It expanded into Aberdeen in the 1960s, with thousands of clinking glass bottles taken door to door in trucks.

The Greyhope Road depot closed after 40 years in 2000, with the growth of supermarkets and switch to plastic bottles blamed.

But the 120-year-old brand has been relaunched by Karen Knowles, the great-great granddaughter of its Robb family founders, and business partner Nathan Burrough.

You can see the Torry whisky distillery plans here.