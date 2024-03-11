Torry whisky distillery planned for site of former juice factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Torry whisky distillery planned for site of former juice factory

The plans would mean the former Bon-Accord fizzy drinks plant is demolished.

By Ben Hendry
The old Bon Accord juice factory could be demolished to make way for a Torry whisky distillery.
he old Bon Accord juice factory could be demolished to make way for a Torry whisky distillery. Image: Google Earth

A part of Aberdeen’s soft drinks history could soon make way for a new Torry whisky distillery.

MB Properties has revealed plans to demolish the old Bon-Accord juice factory on Greyhope Road in its bid to create the new development.

The factory closed more than 20 years ago and the “derelict” site has been lying vacant for some time.

How the building looked in 2008, a few years after the closure. Image: Google Maps
A more recent image of the site of the proposed Torry whisky distillery. Image: Google Maps

‘Gleaming copper stills’ would catch the eye at Torry whisky distillery

Papers sent to the council explain that the buildings proposed for the spot would “primarily” be used to produce whisky.

But there would also be a cafe, shop to buy bottles and “visitor facilities” at the venue just off St Fittick’s Road.

Architects say the new Torry whisky distillery would have “dynamic views over the harbour”.

This shows how the new attraction could look. Image: Space Solutions
The building is at the mouth of the River Dee. Image: Google Earth

They add: “The gleaming copper stills will be visible from afar and create an eye-catching focal point, enhancing the Greyhope Road frontage.”

The applicants run the Deeside Distillery in Banchory, hailed as one of Scotland’s few “craft whisky distilleries”.

Bottles of rum from the Deeside Distillery, which does more than just whisky. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

What happened to Bon-Accord drinks plant?

Bon-Accord Sparkling Drinks was set up in Arbroath and became one of Scotland’s leading soft drink manufacturers.

It expanded into Aberdeen in the 1960s, with thousands of clinking glass bottles taken door to door in trucks.

What do you think of the distillery plans? Let us know in our comments section below

The Greyhope Road depot closed after 40 years in 2000, with the growth of supermarkets and switch to plastic bottles blamed.

But the 120-year-old brand has been relaunched by Karen Knowles, the great-great granddaughter of its Robb family founders, and business partner Nathan Burrough.

You can see the Torry whisky distillery plans here.

