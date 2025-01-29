Spat over custard creams and Jammie Dodgers turns debate over Aberdeen citizenship ceremony cuts into ‘playground’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spat over custard creams and Jammie Dodgers turns debate over Aberdeen citizenship ceremony cuts into ‘playground’

A bid to give new British citizens tea, coffee and biscuits at official events has been rejected by Aberdeen City Council...

Aberdeen councillor Michael Kuzsnir.
Aberdeen councillor Michael Kuzsnir. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Chris Cromar

Talks over whether to provide tea and biscuits at Aberdeen citizenship ceremonies descended into farce as councillors debated the merits of Jammie Dodgers.

One bemused member said it was “like being at playgroup” as tight-fisted bosses fought to prevent handing out the quintessentially British treats at events for those becoming new UK citizens.

The proposal was put forward by Conservative councillor Michael Kusznir, who told The P&J the “penny-pinching attitude” was “unnecessarily unwelcoming”.

Councillor Michael Kusznir.
Michael Kusznir’s plans were thwarted by administration councillors. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Becoming a British citizen costs thousands of pounds and requires a lengthy process, including passing the Life in the UK Test.

Around every three weeks in the Grant Room of Marischal College, up to 25 new citizens pledge loyalty to the UK.

The Torry and Ferryhill representative said the local authority should bring back the modest rewards which were once offered at events.

But not only have tea and biccies been axed, guests are no longer able to attend – with many left languishing outside while their loves ones celebrate their special moment.

Marischal College, Aberdeen.
Citizenship ceremonies take place at the Grant Room in Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

What happened during tea and biscuits debate?

If refreshments were brought back, it would cost the council around £20,000 per year.

Although acknowledging the “small” financial cost, Mr Kusznir argued the “benefit of engaging with our new citizens” made it “worth it”.

He added: “Let’s not simply remember the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

“Let’s give a bit of hospitality as we used to – and offer tea, coffee, water and biscuits.

“The council should treat those who chose to become British citizens better”

So why can’t the council lay on a spread?

Officials argued that putting on a spread in the small room used would be “nigh on impossible” due to its size, claiming the treats would “take up half the room”.

But Mr Kusznir fired back by claiming the current setup had made the moment feel “diminished” and “less special”.

He pleaded for it to be moved to a bigger, grander room in the Town House.

Amid this row over costs, a perplexed Jennifer Stewart questioned just where the council were getting their tea and biscuits.

‘It’s like being at playgroup’

Having heard of a predicted £3.50 cost per head, she suggested this was “quite a lot for a cup of tea”, and pointed out you can get 400 bags for £4 in some places.

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart.
Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said the discussion was like being back at playgroup. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

Mrs Stewart added: “It does kind of remind me of discussing cups of tea and Jammie Dodgers and custard creams at playgroup.”

Labour’s leader on Aberdeen City Council, M Tauqeer Malik – who took the citizenship oath 34 years ago – said rejecting the move would “hurt us”.

And Labour councillor Deena Tissera, who became a British citizen in 2023, said the decision was hard to swallow after Lord Provost David Cameron splashed thousands of taxpayer money on a new suit.

Councillor Deena Tissera.
Deena Tissera at her citizenship ceremony in June 2023. Image: Deena Tissera/Twitter

Did the council make the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

What happened with tea and biscuits debate in the end?

Eventually, the ruling SNP and Lib Dem group voted 5-4 to not serve up tea and biscuits.

SNP convenor of the committee Miranda Radley stressed that the room being used “does not have capacity for refreshments.”

Councillor Miranda Radley.
Convener Miranda Radley defended the status quo. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She added: “It is ironic for a Conservative councillor to say that his party are welcoming to people when they have instead put barrier after barrier to stop migrants coming to contribute to our city.”

