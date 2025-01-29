Spat over custard creams and Jammie Dodgers turns debate over Aberdeen citizenship ceremony cuts into ‘playground’

Talks over whether to provide tea and biscuits at Aberdeen citizenship ceremonies descended into farce as councillors debated the merits of Jammie Dodgers.

One bemused member said it was “like being at playgroup” as tight-fisted bosses fought to prevent handing out the quintessentially British treats at events for those becoming new UK citizens.

The proposal was put forward by Conservative councillor Michael Kusznir, who told The P&J the “penny-pinching attitude” was “unnecessarily unwelcoming”.

Becoming a British citizen costs thousands of pounds and requires a lengthy process, including passing the Life in the UK Test.

Around every three weeks in the Grant Room of Marischal College, up to 25 new citizens pledge loyalty to the UK.

The Torry and Ferryhill representative said the local authority should bring back the modest rewards which were once offered at events.

But not only have tea and biccies been axed, guests are no longer able to attend – with many left languishing outside while their loves ones celebrate their special moment.

What happened during tea and biscuits debate?

If refreshments were brought back, it would cost the council around £20,000 per year.

Although acknowledging the “small” financial cost, Mr Kusznir argued the “benefit of engaging with our new citizens” made it “worth it”.

He added: “Let’s not simply remember the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

“Let’s give a bit of hospitality as we used to – and offer tea, coffee, water and biscuits.

“The council should treat those who chose to become British citizens better”

So why can’t the council lay on a spread?

Officials argued that putting on a spread in the small room used would be “nigh on impossible” due to its size, claiming the treats would “take up half the room”.

But Mr Kusznir fired back by claiming the current setup had made the moment feel “diminished” and “less special”.

He pleaded for it to be moved to a bigger, grander room in the Town House.

Amid this row over costs, a perplexed Jennifer Stewart questioned just where the council were getting their tea and biscuits.

‘It’s like being at playgroup’

Having heard of a predicted £3.50 cost per head, she suggested this was “quite a lot for a cup of tea”, and pointed out you can get 400 bags for £4 in some places.

Mrs Stewart added: “It does kind of remind me of discussing cups of tea and Jammie Dodgers and custard creams at playgroup.”

Labour’s leader on Aberdeen City Council, M Tauqeer Malik – who took the citizenship oath 34 years ago – said rejecting the move would “hurt us”.

And Labour councillor Deena Tissera, who became a British citizen in 2023, said the decision was hard to swallow after Lord Provost David Cameron splashed thousands of taxpayer money on a new suit.

What happened with tea and biscuits debate in the end?

Eventually, the ruling SNP and Lib Dem group voted 5-4 to not serve up tea and biscuits.

SNP convenor of the committee Miranda Radley stressed that the room being used “does not have capacity for refreshments.”

She added: “It is ironic for a Conservative councillor to say that his party are welcoming to people when they have instead put barrier after barrier to stop migrants coming to contribute to our city.”

