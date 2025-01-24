Dunnottar Castle visitor centre plans AXED as houses needed to fund it branded ‘a step too far’

Plans for a £4.8 million visitor centre at Dunnottar Castle have been left in tatters amid a row over the houses needed to finance its creation.

Castle owners Dunecht Estates had been working on the project since 2012, but the final proposition only recently went before councillors.

The modern building would have had a cafe overlooking the historic ruins, along with a souvenir shop and toilets.

Car parking would have been increased too, with a whopping 126 spaces added along with extra room for buses and campervans.

However, developers also added plans for 10 houses to be built across the Coastal Tourist Route – which would have helped cover the costs.

And this is where things became complicated.

While Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs had no problems with the tourist facility, they took issue with the proposed homes.

They said they couldn’t support the application as the housing didn’t “meet policy”.

Planning bosses also claimed there was no safe route to school for children.

They believed the existing coastal paths were unsuitable and didn’t want to see youngsters crossing the busy A92 to reach the bus stop.

‘Premier tourist destination’ for Stonehaven

The Kincardine and Mearns area committee met this week to discuss the application.

Chief executive of Dunecht Estates, Stuart Young, spoke at the meeting on behalf of castle owner George Pearson in a bid to get the development over the line.

He revealed that Dunnottar Castle welcomed more than 120,000 visitors last year, but research has suggested future numbers could treble.

Mr Young explained the visitor centre would help to enhance the visitor experience and create a “premier tourist destination”.

“For the first time, visitors will be able to learn about the castle’s rich history in all weathers through contemporary interpretation and media,” he said.

“Feedback on site and online has made it clear that visitors want to see the development progress, providing the overall experience that matches today’s expectations.”

He also believed the centre would help to draw more people to Stonehaven and Aberdeenshire – bringing additional jobs, investment and spending to the area.

Fears for Stonehaven town centre

But, councillor Sarah Dickinson queried the potential negative impact the facility could have on Stonehaven.

“There are visitors currently to the tune of 120k coming to the castle and a measure of those will be staying in Stonehaven and delivering economic benefit today,” she said.

“If I was coming to the castle and use the visitor centre, I now have my coffee, toilets and souvenir shopping provided for, and I may well choose not to go down into Stonehaven and then leave.

“I’d maybe walk to the war memorial, look down to Stonehaven and take stock of its scenic beauty but not walk down and back up.

“To me, Dunecht Estates is making more from the visitors coming.”

However, Mr Young claimed the visitor dwell time would actually increase and could encourage people to visit the town and stay overnight.

Dunnottar Castle visitor centre ‘desperately needed’

Meanwhile, councillor Dawn Black wanted to back the tourist facility as she believed the castle, Stonehaven the wider area “desperately needs it”.

But, she said there were too many planning reasons against policy and suggested the committee couldn’t grant the development due to the housing.

Councillor Wendy Agnew agreed, and suggested the plan be refused.

“Everyone wants a visitor centre but we obviously can’t do it without the housing,” she noted.

“The visitor centre I have no problem with, but the houses are one step too far.”

The development was refused by nine votes to three.

