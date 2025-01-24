Dunnottar Castle visitor centre plans AXED as houses needed to fund it branded ‘a step too far’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dunnottar Castle visitor centre plans AXED as houses needed to fund it branded ‘a step too far’

Claims there were no safe routes for children to get to school were also to blame for the "premier tourist destination" being refused.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed Dunnottar Castle visitor centre
An artist impression of the proposed Dunnottar Castle visitor centre. Image: T. H. E Architecture and Planning

Plans for a £4.8 million visitor centre at Dunnottar Castle have been left in tatters amid a row over the houses needed to finance its creation.

Castle owners Dunecht Estates had been working on the project since 2012, but the final proposition only recently went before councillors.

The modern building would have had a cafe overlooking the historic ruins, along with a souvenir shop and toilets.

Car parking would have been increased too, with a whopping 126 spaces added along with extra room for buses and campervans.

The view from the proposed cafe looking out to Dunnottar Castle. Image: T. H. E Architecture and Planning

However, developers also added plans for 10 houses to be built across the Coastal Tourist Route – which would have helped cover the costs.

And this is where things became complicated.

While Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs had no problems with the tourist facility, they took issue with the proposed homes.

They said they couldn’t support the application as the housing didn’t “meet policy”.

The enabling homes and visitor centre as seen from the A92. Image: T. H. E Architecture and Planning

Planning bosses also claimed there was no safe route to school for children.

They believed the existing coastal paths were unsuitable and didn’t want to see youngsters crossing the busy A92 to reach the bus stop.

‘Premier tourist destination’ for Stonehaven

The Kincardine and Mearns area committee met this week to discuss the application.

Chief executive of Dunecht Estates, Stuart Young, spoke at the meeting on behalf of castle owner George Pearson in a bid to get the development over the line.

Visitors at Dunnottar Castle. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He revealed that Dunnottar Castle welcomed more than 120,000 visitors last year, but research has suggested future numbers could treble.

Mr Young explained the visitor centre would help to enhance the visitor experience and create a “premier tourist destination”.

The view of the visitor centre from the path leading to Dunnottar Castle. Image: T. H. E Architecture and Planning Date; Unknown

“For the first time, visitors will be able to learn about the castle’s rich history in all weathers through contemporary interpretation and media,” he said.

“Feedback on site and online has made it clear that visitors want to see the development progress, providing the overall experience that matches today’s expectations.”

He also believed the centre would help to draw more people to Stonehaven and Aberdeenshire – bringing additional jobs, investment and spending to the area.

Fears for Stonehaven town centre

But, councillor Sarah Dickinson queried the potential negative impact the facility could have on Stonehaven.

“There are visitors currently to the tune of 120k coming to the castle and a measure of those will be staying in Stonehaven and delivering economic benefit today,” she said.

The cafe inside the proposed Dunnottar Castle visitor centre. Image: T. H. E Architecture and Planning Date; Unknown

“If I was coming to the castle and use the visitor centre, I now have my coffee, toilets and souvenir shopping provided for, and I may well choose not to go down into Stonehaven and then leave.

“I’d maybe walk to the war memorial, look down to Stonehaven and take stock of its scenic beauty but not walk down and back up.

“To me, Dunecht Estates is making more from the visitors coming.”

However, Mr Young claimed the visitor dwell time would actually increase and could encourage people to visit the town and stay overnight.

Dunnottar Castle visitor centre ‘desperately needed’

Meanwhile, councillor Dawn Black wanted to back the tourist facility as she believed the castle, Stonehaven the wider area “desperately needs it”.

But, she said there were too many planning reasons against policy and suggested the committee couldn’t grant the development due to the housing.

Do you agree with the decision? Share your views in our comments section at the end of this article

Councillor Wendy Agnew agreed, and suggested the plan be refused.

“Everyone wants a visitor centre but we obviously can’t do it without the housing,” she noted.

“The visitor centre I have no problem with, but the houses are one step too far.”

Site plan of the proposed housing next to the visitor centre. Image: T. H. E Architecture and Planning

The development was refused by nine votes to three.

Read more:

Conversation