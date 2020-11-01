Section of Highlands road shut due to fallen tree

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A section of road in the Highlands was shut this morning due to a fallen tree.

A high wind warning is still in place for some of the north as Storm Aiden continues to wreak havoc across Scotland.

This morning, a section of the A82 Fort William to Inverness road between Drumnadrochit and Invermoriston was closed in both directions.

A tree had fallen at Alltsigh and recovery teams were called out to remove it.

Transport Scotland advised motorists to use an alternative route while it was being dealt with.

The road was closed at 10.50am and reopened at about 12.10pm.

In Aberdeen, a fallen tree was reported blocking the road at Middlefield Crescent but this has since been cleared.

In Peterculter, the Rob Roy Bridge was flooded this morning due to heavy rain overnight.

The north and north-east was battered by rain and wind yesterday.

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful and the diversion Old Military Road were both shut yesterday due to heavy rain and remained shut this morning.

Flood warnings remain in place for Orkney, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Mark Franklin, SEPA’s Flood Duty Manager, said: “We are expecting rainfall over the south-west this afternoon and evening which may lead to flooding impacts from rivers and surface water in Dumfries & Galloway.

“We have a number of warnings out in the north-east after yesterday’s rainfall but the rivers should peak later today. Impacts may include flooding of land and roads, disruption to travel and difficult driving conditions.

“There may be disruption from spray and waves overtopping today along the Solway coast, west coast, the Caithness, Sutherland and Moray coastlines and around the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland Islands.

“Conditions are expected to improve during the day on Monday.

“Flood alerts have been issued and people living, working and travelling in affected areas are advised to take extra care and ensure they have signed up to Floodline.”