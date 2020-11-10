Aberdeen city centre road sealed off over ‘concerns for person’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen city centre street was closed off this afternoon after concerns were raised for a person.

A large police presence has been reported on Virginia Street, with the road being shut completely to all traffic for about two hours.

The incident centred on the multi-storey car park building.

Drivers in the area had been warned to expect long delays as all traffic is being diverted up Union Street.

Tailbacks were reported and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Bus companies Stagecoach and First reported hour-long delays for their services.

The road eventually reopened at 5.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 3.15pm due to a concern for a person at a car park.

“We are currently dealing with this incident, with officers on-scene now.”