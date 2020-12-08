Man hit by bus on busy Aberdeen road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services were called out to assist after a man was struck by a bus in Aberdeen yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Market Street near to its junction with Guild Street around 4.55pm.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended the scene.

The staff from the ambulance checked over the man, and he was found to be uninjured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to report of a male pedestrian having been struck by a bus on Market Street on the junction of Guild Street.

“The incident was reported to us at 4.45pm.

“The man was checked over at the scene by the ambulance service and was uninjured.

“The road was reopened around 5.30pm.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We were informed at 5.01pm with one appliance from Central sent.

“Our crew was passing by and has had no involvement.

“A stop message was sent back at 5.06pm.”