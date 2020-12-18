Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are hunting a man who torched two cars parked on an Aberdeen street in a late night fire attack.

A blue Kia Rio and blue Vauxhall Zafira were set ablaze around 11pm on Wednesday evening while their owners remained indoors, just feet away, on Marquis Road in Woodside.

No-one was injured and officers are now searching for the culprit.

The incident was captured on a household CCTV camera and posted to social media, with an appeal from one of the burnt vehicles’ owners to find the man responsible.

The black and white footage shows a hooded man approaching the two vehicles, with the Rio parked to the rear of the Zafira.

He is seen walking around both cars several times, appearing to use a squeeze bottle to douse the sides and windscreens of both cars in a flammable liquid.

After leaving sight of the security camera, the man returns into frame and lights a small fire on the bonnet of the Rio.

He then moves to the Zafira and stands with his back to the camera, using both hands to set the vehicle alight near its front passenger door.

As the man runs away from the flames, he pauses briefly to look back at the damage being caused, before continuing to make his escape.

PC Naomi Henderson from Tillydrone Police Station said: “We are appealing for anyone who has any information relating to the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area before or after the incident to contact us.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 11.01pm on Wednesday, December 16, to reports of two cars on fire on Marquis Road, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“There were no reported casualties.

“Firefighters left after making the area safe.”

City councillor Ross Grant described the man’s actions as “shocking and dangerous” and urged anyone with information to contact the authorities.

He said: “This reckless individual has to be traced and so any information will be helpful to the policing team.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3703 of December 16.