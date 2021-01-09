Temperatures drop to -13c as residents in north and north-east wake to wintry conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Temperatures overnight have dropped to as low as -13c as many across the north and north-east have woken to wintry conditions.

Frost and snow set in during the small hours with maintenance crews frantically working to clear pathways and roads to ensure safe navigation for all.

Disruption has also been experienced on the rail network with engineers sent to resolve an issue on the Highland Mainline near Kingussie.

Highland Weather has said the coldest temperatures recorded in the north and north-east were found in Glenmore in Highland and Tomachlaggan in Moray with both reaching lows of -13.3c.

The Met Office recorded Scotland’s lowest temperature this morning as-11.6c at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.

A yellow ice alert had been issued by the Met Office warning of some difficult conditions for motorists and commuters from as far south as Fort William stretching to the far north.

The Met Office said there was to be an “increased risk of ice as rain and sleet falls on frozen surfaces leading to some difficult driving conditions” with the warning in place until 11am on Saturday.

Ice is expected to have formed on some roads, pavements and cycle paths which have not yet been treated with members of the public urged to take care to avoid injury via slips and falls.

Bear Scotland said early this morning that a number of resources had been deployed to address tricky driving conditions, with many gritters deployed to treat road surfaces.

Our winter teams are working round the clock to keep routes safe, with 34 spreaders out in the North West just now. Follow @trafficscotland for updates! — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 9, 2021

A live up to date map, where gritter locations can be tracked, is available here.

Roads in and around Aberdeen have been treated already by Aberdeen City Council with hopes of warmer temperatures melting away much of the winter weather by the afternoon.

We gritted overnight at 7pm & 4.30am on primary routes & starting on the secondary roads & pavements shortly, as well as refilling grit bins. The forecast is for warmer weather from lunchtime so snow and ice should melt later today in most areas – https://t.co/1mRSkm9anz pic.twitter.com/alOterv89i — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 9, 2021

Train services on the Highland Mainline have been impacted this morning due to a point failure.

Network Rail engineers are en route with ScotRail informing passengers of the disruption on social media.

We have a Mobile Operations Manager and signalling engineers on their way to Kingussie. Sorry if you’re being disrupted by this points failures. @ScotRail @LNER @CalSleeper https://t.co/4n7Z4pgKBA — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) January 9, 2021

A further weather alert has been scheduled for Sunday with forecasters warning of heavy rain in parts of Highland.

Melting snow, coupled with heavy downpours, is expected to bring some flooding and disruption to travel.

The Met Office has warned that spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer, with bus and train services likely to also be affected.