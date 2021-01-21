British Olympian Kriss Akabussi will help professionals to bounce back from pandemic at cHeRries conference

Something went wrong - please try again later.

British Olympian Kriss Akabusi is offering inspiration on how businessmen and women can reset their firm’s focus after a challenging 2020.

The former athletics world medalist and business motivator will lead the third session of the day at the first annual cHeRries conference, associated with the industry celebration of the same name, taking place next month.

The free virtual conference, networking event and exhibition for those working in human resource, training and recruitment will focus on the themes of “recover, reflect and reset”.

The full-day event will also be used to unveil the finalists of the cHeRries awards, now in their 13th year and taking place online almost a month later.

Mr Akabussi will lead the third session of the day, using the examples from the world of athletics.

A cHeRries spokeswoman said: “Ever wondered how an athlete motivates themselves after a setback?

“You are about to find out from one of the best-loved personalities on the athletics track, as Olympic legend Kriss Akabusi MBE shares his stories of how to bounce back after losing a race and how we can all reset our mindset.

“Get ready for this mentally-stimulating training session as the three-time Olympic medalist motivates and inspires.”

Now a motivational speaker and television presenter, Mr Akabusi is known for his impressive career in athletics in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was a part of Team GB for the 4×400m relay team and won a silver medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics, along with golds at the 1986 and 1990 Commonwealth Games and European Athletics Championships.

Louise Jenkins-Lang, director of Aberdeen-based employee engagement specialists Lindsay and Lang, will sit on a panel of experts during the day’s session on reflection.

She said: “The pandemic has provided us with the opportunity to slow down, reflect and realise just what we miss most. For us, it has been face to face connection and interaction, something we have heard many times from clients, family and friends.

“With workforce fatigue, mental health and wellbeing potentially being an organisation’s biggest priority post-lockdown, this is a great opportunity for the human resources community to come together, reconnect and share experiences.

“This is why corporate wellbeing within an organisation is key to business resilience, and why we are so passionate about creating a culture within an organisation that supports wellbeing, development and communication.”

The conference is being supported by Aberdeen-based global energy company, CNOOC International.

Its general manager in human resources, Carol Munro, added: “We’re delighted to continue our support of the cHeRries Awards. It’s more important than ever that we support and celebrate our people. The conference will be a great opportunity to bring people together, especially during these challenging times.”

The event is being supported by Aberdeen-based wealth management and employee benefit services provider Mattioli Woods and takes place on Thursday, February 4, between 9.15am and 4pm.

The awards will follow on Thursday, March 4 at 6pm and will also be held virtually.

To register for the event, visit www.cherriesconference.co.uk