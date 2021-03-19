Targets set out for Aberdeen school building programme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Council bosses overseeing the multi-million-pound construction of three new primary schools and the expansion of Aberdeen’s nurseries have set out when children will be able to use them.

Lockdown has hampered the replacement Milltimber and Riverbank school projects at varying stages and, along with asbestos problems, has delayed a new primary in Torry too.

The latter is being built as part of a community facility with a nursery, library, office space, performance space, outdoor playing areas and a 3G football pitch, on the site of the former academy.

But the project was hit with hold ups as specialists brought in to remove the harmful material could not find anywhere to stay during the restrictions in place last year.

It has knocked the expected completion of the demolition back until the summer – with pupils expected to be in class in the new £27m school after the summer holidays in 2023.

That date will also mark the first time the 650-pupil replacement for Riverbank School will open its doors.

This could open up the possibility for children attending St Peter’s RC School to move into the building they are leaving.

Meanwhile, contractors building the new £28m Milltimber School have been praised by council chief capital officer, John Wilson, for keeping the site operational “despite high winds, sub-zero temperatures and snow” this winter.

Pupils at the near-capacity school will move at the beginning of the academic year 2022-23.

As the council works to meet the new Scottish requirement for double the number of free hours of early learning and childcare, five nurseries have been completed with 22 expected to be finished by the beginning of the new school year.