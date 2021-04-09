Something went wrong - please try again later.

An ambitious project to transform an old artillery battery in Aberdeen into a world-class dolphin-viewing centre has taken a major step forwards.

Two 40ft-long containers are now being turned into the centrepieces of the upcoming Greyhope Bay Visitor Centre at Torry Battery.

The containers will be part of a wide-ranging project to create the wildlife watching site.

It will also feature a café and educational and community space overlooking Aberdeen Harbour and its famous population of playful dolphins.

Yesterday, the two containers were delivered from Greenwell Equipment in East Tullos to the Dynamix Modular Workshop in Arbroath for conversion work.

They have been donated by Greenwell, Colin Lawson Transport provided free transport, and Dynami Modular will give away man-hours to transform them into welcoming spaces for visitors coming to Torry Battery to discover more about the north-east’s coastal wildlife.

Progress on the Greyhope Bay project was delayed significantly by the pandemic the transformation of the containers represents a key move forward after many years in the planning by Fiona McIntyre, managing director of Greyhope.

As well as providing a unique vantage point to observe wild dolphins playing in the sea so close to a city centre, Ms McIntyre says the development will preserve the history and heritage of Torry Battery – which has overlooked the harbour since 1860 and was used to defend the Granite City from naval threats in both World Wars.

Richy Turnbull from Greenwell said the Greyhope initiative will be a “great addition” to the area.

He said: “Greyhope Bay is right on our doorstep and we welcome it as a brilliant community project to create something new for the city.

“Our family-run business has always supported a number of local initiatives and we are delighted to help by donating two 40ft shipping containers, which will later be converted into a dolphin viewing centre.

“We are one of the largest shipping container suppliers in the north-east, and with two container yards in Tullos, we are just along the road from this project.

“We are eagerly anticipating seeing the end result, and of course, viewing the dolphins.”

To find out more, people can visit www.greyhopebay.com