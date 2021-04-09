Trains to Aberdeen cancelled as emergency services deal with ‘incident’ on tracks

An incident disrupted rail services between Aberdeen and the central belt this morning.
Around 8.20am, ScotRail tweeted to say an incident on the tracks between Montrose and Arbroath had left all lines closed.
Around 9am, the operator said the line had reopened, and staff were working to get all trains back on schedule.
NEW: The emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway between Montrose and Arbroath, and all lines are closed. Our Glasgow/Edinburgh – Aberdeen services are being delayed or revised in response to this. More info ASAP. ^CT pic.twitter.com/w4Fz9i4oeU
There is no indication at this stage what has taken place. All services between Edinburgh and Glasgow going to Aberdeen were disrupted at the time.
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
More on this as we get it.
