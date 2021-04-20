‘A growing problem’: Garthdee residents complain of second wave of vandalism and anti-social behaviour during pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Local leaders in an Aberdeen community say it has been hit by a second wave of vandalism and anti-social behaviour during the pandemic.

The new surge in anti-social behaviour across Garthdee has resulted in an industrial tarmac roller being pushed down a hill, fires being set and a number of thefts from a local shopping precinct.

One woman was also forced to leave the area due to being hassled by large groups of young people.

Locals say groups of up to 20 youths have been making life a “nightmare” for some residents and showing a “wider lack of respect” to property.

Paul O’Connor, manager of Inchgarth Community Centre and chairman of Garthdee Community Council, said: “It’s definitely a growing problem and it’s slowly been rising over the last few months.

“It’s not just Garthdee kids, but when you’re getting to a situation where people are being victimised we have to do something.

“We know it’s a tough time for kids right now, but they can’t be harassing local people, setting fires or threatening women – it’s just not on.

“We’re asking the community to work together here and say to parents that this is a problem that we don’t want to get out of hand.”

Garthdee residents experienced a rise in vandalism and violent crime in November, which prompted community leaders to work with local police and other groups to tackle the problem.

But a new second wave has sparked renewed calls for the return of city wardens – who locals say have “vanished” from the area during the pandemic.

Speaking at a Garthdee Community Council meeting, one woman said: “The city wardens are meant to take some social environment responsibility to do with road safety and those sorts of things, but where are they?

“They used to help things tick over and liaised between the local community and Aberdeen City Council, they were a voice for us – they used to be in the area every single day and now they’re missing in action.”

Garthdee councillor Iain Yuill said there was “no excuse” for vandalism or anti-social behaviour.

He added: “It is important that if people do see it that they report it to the police the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“I would certainly welcome more patrols by city wardens in Garthdee, they have been a positive influence and I would want to see that happening in the future as well.

“I will be contacting council manager about it.”

Inspector Gillian Donald, of the local Community Policing Team said local officers “continue to interact with communities to tackle issues of vandalism”.

She added: “Officers do work closely with partners to ensure engagement with our young people to encourage them to make the right choices.

“We encourage local residents to report all incidents to police, when they are reported, we will support them and take action to keep them safe”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Our City Wardens continue to be out in our communities including Garthdee.

“Any vandalism or criminal activity should be reported to Police Scotland.”