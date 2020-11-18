Fears raised over ‘dangerous’ bend on north-east road after car smashes through garden fence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Calls have been made for extra safety measures at a north-east accident blackspot after a car veered from the road and smashed through a garden fence.

Residents have been calling for improvements along the stretch of the A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road at Newtonhill for years.

The latest incident took place on Sunday, when a white Volvo left the carriageway and ploughed through a garden fence.

North Kincardine councillor Ian Mollison has concerns that a “more serious accident” could happen unless action is taken.

He said: “My concern is that somebody will get hurt.

“Luckily, on this occasion only the fence was damaged and nobody was injured, but vehicles have landed up in the back gardens of the households there.

“I’ve spoken to people who live on the other side of the fence, and they are worried about the safety of their gardens and their property – there is a danger to them and their families, when they are quietly going about life in their own back gardens.”

Residents first called for crash barriers to be installed alongside the A92 through Newtonhill in 2015, when a sports car flew off the carriageway, demolishing a fence and smashing into a house.

The stretch is also a well-used path for pedestrians, cyclists and people going from Newtonhill to Portlethen.

“What I don’t want to happen in the interim is somebody dies or has life-changing injuries as a result”, Mr Mollison added.

“Obviously, there is some root cause of why vehicles are not managing to negotiate that bend, because it’s that one spot that seems to have fairly regular accidents every few months.

“I’ve been lobbying Transport Scotland for a couple of years now to try and do something about this.”

In October last year, Mr Mollison was reassured by the roads body that all recent collisions will be reviewed and that a safety barrier scheme will be put forward as soon as possible.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the organisation was “investigating the options for safety fence provision at this location”.

A spokesman said: “Options are limited due to the verge profile constraints and the presence of underground services.

“The location is further constrained by the footway that is located in the verge and the need to find a solution that shall also keep pedestrians safe from an errant vehicle.

“Site investigation works to locate underground services have been delayed due to the Covid restrictions over the past few months, but these are now programmed to take place commencing on December 7.

“In the meantime, our operating company will undertake further investigations into the road surface condition at this location with a view to making improvements to help keep vehicles on the carriageway.”