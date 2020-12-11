Dozens of operations cancelled as NHS Grampian buckles under strain of Covid outbreaks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dozens of operations are being axed as the north-east’s biggest hospital runs out of beds amid a spike in Covid patients.

NHS Grampian has already cancelled 30 surgeries at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary this week and has warned that more postponements are inevitable over winter.

It comes as another care home outbreak was recorded in Aberdeenshire, with 14 residents at Edenholme in Stonehaven testing positive.

And last night the scale of the tragedy at other homes in the region – which have been hit by more than 140 cases in total – became clear.

Investigators confirmed that seven people from Inchmarlo House Care Home near Banchory have died and nine from Deeside Care Home near Cults.

The Scottish Government reported the deaths of four people in the north-east yesterday, along with 80 positive tests.

As well as the more than 60 patients being treated for coronavirus in Aberdeen, the hospital is facing additional demand following the closure of a ward at the Kincardine Community Hospital in Stonehaven after an outbreak there meant patients were transferred to the city.

Between Wednesday and today, 30 elective surgeries have been pushed back to a later date.

An email sent from hospital bosses to staff, which has been seen by the P&J, outlined the capacity issues.

The letter said: “As you will probably be aware, the ARI site has been particularly challenging over the last week.

“This is, in part, due to reduced beds available in the community as a result of Covid outbreaks and subsequent ward closures.

“Unfortunately, we have had to make the decision to cancel some planned surgery today and the rest of this week due to the current bed capacity.

“We suspect that over the winter, there will be further episodes of increased pressure on the hospital which will result in temporary downturns in elective surgery, but we will aim to maximise opportunities between these spells.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman later confirmed that around 85 elective operations still took place in the latter half of the week.

But he added: “Currently there are more than 60 patients in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with Covid-19, which has an impact on staffing and resources across the acute sector.

“To allow us to be able to carry out as much of our usual everyday work as possible, including elective surgeries, we need members of the public to do all they can to stop the spread of the virus.

“Without continued and sustained efforts, the impact on our ability to carry out other elective surgeries and activities could be impacted further, if cases increase.”

The spokesman said the postponed procedures are all of a non-urgent nature, and will be rebooked at the “earliest possible opportunity”.

Aberdeen South SNP MP Stephen Flynn last night praised the medics who are doing a “remarkable job” in the “most difficult of circumstances”.

Labour’s Lewis Macdonald, a North East regional MSP, added: “Any cancellation of an operation is bound to cause stress and anxiety.

“It is essential that life-saving operations are protected, and I hope NHS Grampian are able to continue to do so.”

Tory MSP Liam Kerr said: “ARI staff are working hard on the front line against the virus, day in, day out, and there is now more demand on beds.

“It is absolutely right that as much pressure is relieved as possible because every Scottish health board faces a potential shortage of beds and staff this winter.”

The crisis blighting care homes across the county deepened yesterday.

There have now been 91 confirmed cases at Inchmarlo House near Banchory, 52 at Deeside Care Home in Cults, and 14 at the Edenholme care facility in Stonehaven.

Last night, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) confirmed seven people from Inchmarlo had died, and nine from Deeside.

The COPFS is looking into the deaths as part of a wider probe into the death of care home residents from Covid across Scotland.

A spokeswoman for Inchmarlo House Care Home said: “The loss of any member of the Inchmarlo House Care Home family is felt deeply and our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected. We are in constant communication with residents and their families, and we are grateful to our staff for their efforts in supporting residents with the utmost care, compassion and professionalism.

“The care of our residents is always our primary focus and we will continue to work with the relevant authorities to find a path through these extremely difficult days.”