News / Aberdeenshire

Snow gates closed on B974 as adverse weather hits

by Craig Munro
December 31, 2020, 6:44 am
© Supplied by Cairn O'Mount CameraPost Thumbnail

Heavy snowfall has closed the B974 between Banchory and Fettercairn.

The snow gates at the Cairn O’Mount have been shut as the inclement weather looks set to continue into the afternoon.

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternative route if they have to travel today.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice came into effect for the area at 6pm yesterday evening, and will remain until 2pm today.

It covers southern Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perthshire and much of central and southern Scotland.

A separate yellow weather warning, covering the rest of the north-east as well as the Highlands, Hebrides and west coast, came into effect at 3pm yesterday and will last until 11am.

