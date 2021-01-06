Wednesday, January 6th 2021 Show Links
Frosty weather disrupts morning commute across north-east

by Ana Da Silva
January 6, 2021, 10:34 am
Icy road conditions have delayed a number of bus services across the region.

Stagecoach’s Bluebird fleets ran into trouble this morning due to the inclement weather conditions.

The Huntly to Aberdeen 10C service was reportedly stuck on ice, just before Huntly Square, and as a result was delayed.

The 53 and 54 services were unable to run their usual route through Ellon because of the road surface conditions.

Residents in Monymusk were left without transport for much of the morning and the 35, 301, 303, 271, 272, 308 services were delayed due to snow and ice

Meanwhile, all Buchan services were subjected to delays and the 218 was unable to stop at Sauchen because of road conditions, and instead continued along the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road.

It comes after the Met Office issued a new yellow weather warning for ice covering the north-east

The warning was forecasted to last overnight until 10am this morning.

Some temperatures around the region reached a few degrees below zero in the early hours of the morning.

Last night and first thing today, Aberdeenshire Council sent gritters out to all 32 main routes ahead of the cold snap.

Aberdeen City Council has also been out gritting primary routes as of 4.45am this morning.