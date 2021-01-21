Vaccines for over 80s in Kemnay will be available from next week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Over 80s will soon be getting access to Covid vaccination in one of the areas of Aberdeenshire currently experiencing the highest proportional infection rates in the region.

There had been a degree of confusion over when those over the age of 80 would be getting the jab at the Kemnay Medical Group practice, but this week the group confirmed that injections will commence next week.

The village of Kemnay is at the moment one of the worst-hit parts of Aberdeenshire for new cases of the virus, according to data by Public Health Scotland.

Between January 12 and 18, the seven-day positivity rate per 100,000 of the population in the area was 316.9, compared to the same figure being 127.5 across the whole of Aberdeenshire.

Over that same seven-day period, 11 positive cases among the population of just under 3,500 were recorded.

A spokeswoman for the Kemnay Medical Group said: “We are really pleased to be able to say that we will begin our over 80s vaccine clinics on Tuesday January 26.

“We are in the process of contacting all those who were born on or before 31st March 1941 directly so there is no need to call the surgery unless you are asked to do so.”