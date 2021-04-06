One person taken to hospital following two-car crash on A96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the A96.

The fire service has said two appliances were called to the scene of the incident between Huntly and Inverurie at around 4.20pm, and firefighters used cutting gear and stabilisation equipment.

It is understood the person was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, which also took a group of medics to the site.

The road has now been reopened to traffic.

❗ CLEAR ⌚19.30#A96 RTC#A96 has reopened in both directions at Bainshole following an RTC All lanes now running ✅#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/GqljD3smaz — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 6, 2021

The blocked road resulted in the delay of this evening’s match between Elgin City and Stranraer, as the south-west team’s bus was forced to take a lengthy detour.

⚠️ Our team bus has been delayed by a serious accident on the A96, causing a lengthy detour. Our thoughts are with those involved. https://t.co/KuHh12gDEl — Stranraer FC (@StranraerFC) April 6, 2021

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash on the A96 between Huntly and Inverurie at around 4.20pm.

“One person has been taken to hospital, but there is currently no indication of their condition.

“Two vehicles were involved in the incident and emergency services attended.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “We have two appliances in attendance after being called out at 4.22pm.

“We used stabilisation and cutting gear, and left the scene at 5.20pm.”