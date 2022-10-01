Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up By The crime and courts team October 1, 2022, 6:00 am Renee and Andrew MacRae's remains haven't been found since they were murdered in November 1976 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Man sent schoolgirl sexual Snapchat messages asking 'if we kiss will you keep it… Disgusting comments made to underage girls during sexual assault on bus Teacher slapped pupil who pinched him while they were out picking brambles Rejected boyfriend followed ex-partner into alleyway and placed her in a headlock after breakup 'Desperate' addict stole friend's bank card to withdraw £650 for drugs Sarah Bruce: How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA 'Careless' farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180… Renee and Andrew MacRae trial: The 15 images that led to Bill MacDowell’s conviction The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer… Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'… More from Press and Journal Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie 'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen… Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win Editor's Picks See inside lovingly restored historic cottage right in the centre of Aberdeen Improvements at A96 ‘death trap’ junction fall short, says MSP Man sent schoolgirl sexual Snapchat messages asking ‘if we kiss will you keep it a secret?’ Inverness flight to Mallorca cancelled over contractual dispute Council co-leader Alex Nicoll refuses site visit at Union Terrace Gardens as he ‘doesn’t do hard hats and hi-viz’ Mum’s legacy lives on in daughter’s award-winning beauty salon