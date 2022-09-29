Estranged husband of Renee MacRae ‘pleased that justice has been seen to be done’ after William MacDowell convicted of 1976 murders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae ‘pleased that justice has been seen to be done’ after William MacDowell convicted of 1976 murders

By Stuart Findlay and John Ross
September 29, 2022, 7:37 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 7:57 pm
Renee and Gordon MacRae
Renee and Gordon MacRae

The former husband of Renee MacRae has welcomed the news that William MacDowell has finally been convicted of her murder.

A jury at the High Court in Inverness today convicted 80-year-old MacDowell of killing Renee and her three-year-old son Andrew in November 1976.

The decision followed a three-week trial filled with witnesses in their 80s and 90s, and numerous statements from beyond the grave.

Renee’s estranged husband Gordon MacRae was one of those witnesses.

MacDowell had issued a defence of incrimination, blaming Mr MacRae for their deaths.

Gordon MacRae pictured leaving the High Court in Inverness after giving evidence on the second day of the trial. Image: DC Thomson

But his claims were rejected by the jury, who found him guilty of killing Renee and Andrew, as well attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Speaking to the Press and Journal at his home, Mr MacRae said: “I’m pleased with the verdict, and that justice has been seen to be done.”

‘Pain of losing Renee and Andrew never fades’

In the aftermath of the verdict, Renee’s older sister Morag Govans gave an emotional statement outside the court.

The 84-year-old said they will never comprehend why MacDowell took their lives “in such a calculated and callous manner”.

She said: “The pain of losing Renee and Andrew in such a cruel fashion never fades.

“Today there is final justice for them. It’s a day we feared would never come.”

MacDowell’s heinous crimes had gone unpunished for more than four decades.

But now he begins a 30-year-long sentence, locked up behind bars, where the ailing and elderly offender is expected to spend what’s left of his life.

After securing his conviction, the police’s attention will now turn to extracting more information from MacDowell.

In particular, the whereabouts of Renee and Andrew’s bodies.

That is at the forefront of their family’s minds.

Mrs Govans said: “Not knowing where their remains lie only compounds the pain.

“Thinking of the terror they both must have felt before they died continues to haunt us.

“If William MacDowell has a shred of decency in his body, he will now reveal where they both lie.”

Could the police find the final missing piece?

The chances of MacDowell now telling police everything he knows seem slim.

After all, he has kept quiet for nearly 46 years.

But before news of MacDowell’s arrest broke in 2019, few could have scarcely believed we’d ever see someone convicted of the murders of Renee and Andrew.

With that level of sheer determination to solve things from the police and Renee’s family, you can never rule out another major piece of the puzzle fitting into place.

[[title]]

[[text]]
[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title]]

