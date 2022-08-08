‘It’s sink or swim’: A beginner’s guide to allotments in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s sink or swim’: A beginner’s guide to allotments in Aberdeen

By Philippa Gerrard
August 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:23 pm
Allotments in Aberdeen
Martin Toward at his plot in Slopefield Allotments, Craigton Road, Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell

Owning an allotment is now one of Brition’s top three life goals, but the process of acquiring and keeping up with one is no walk in the park.

After waiting for many months or even years, you get the phone call you didn’t think you’d receive; in fact you probably forgot it was coming.

You have reached the top of the waiting list and you are now eligible for a plot.

To celebrate this year’s National Allotments Week, we spoke to one north-east allotment holder to find out what happens next.

Slopefield allotments in Aberdeen
A bird’s eye view of Martin’s allotment. Picture by Paul Glendell

First comes the micro plot

Martin Toward has rented an allotment from Aberdeen City Council since 2015.

His 130m2 plot is in Slopefield Allotments off Craigton Road, the biggest allotment site in the city.

“I didn’t start off with that size,” he said, “back then the council would start you off on a micro plot which was about 30m2 for about six months, that was on top of the year I waited to get in.

“The reason they did that is basically to test you and see if you can handle it.”

Now in his seventh growing season on the big plot, Martin, 50, can appreciate this approach.

Allotment produce
Some of Martin’s latest harvest. Supplied by Martin Toward

“A lot of people have rose-tinted spectacles on when it comes to allotments,” he said.

“They think ‘oh I’ll just pop a few seeds in the ground and I’ll have some nice potatoes and carrots’.”

As a new plot holder, your mind immediately turns towards thoughts of orderly allotment plots, bountiful harvests, must-have items to buy and all the fruit and vegetables you are going to grow.

For now, don’t spend a penny and try to keep preconceived ideas to a minimum – you’re far away from the glory days of harvest.

“To start with, it really is sink or swim,” said Martin.

Work with what you’ve got

If you’re lucky your plot may be in good order, but often, plots have been vacant for long periods and become overgrown and bordering on feral.

“The condition of plots can be a real mixed bag,” said Martin. “Some are left to go wild.

“I was quite lucky. Mine was okay and it came with a shed which was a plus, but it didn’t have the layout I wanted.”

Slopefield allotments in Aberdeen
Martin spends two evenings a week and a whole day at the weekend at his allotment in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell

Each plot has its own potential and Martin sees it as the allotment owner’s job to restore it.

“It’s an investment, like buying an unloved house and doing it up.”

In his experience, he advises against decimating your new plot with a strimmer and instead taking a more gradual approach.

“It’s only in the last year or two I’ve got my space looking how I want it,” he said. “It takes time to learn how you actually want to use and make best use of the space.

“In the beginning I didn’t even consider things like wildlife or biodiversity, but now I do.”

Yellow raspberries and kale, with a side of smugness

When it comes to planting Martin has two simple rules:

  • Grow what you want to eat
  • Plant to the conditions

Smugness is a well-documented side-effect of having an allotment at this time of year, with crops of homegrown raspberries, kale, courgettes and other goodies making it to the dinner table.

leeks growing in an allotment
Get ready for leek and tattie soup season… Supplied by Martin Toward.

But when it comes to sitting down to eat, if you don’t actually like kale or find raspberries sour, what has been the point?

“Growing your own also allows you to have things you can’t buy, like purple carrots or yellow raspberries – which are much better and sweeter than the usual red ones,” said Martin.

“It’s a cliché but the veg I grow tastes far better than the supermarket.

“In the shops, vegetables are grown to look nice and travel well but they can lose a lot of their flavour along the way.”

And when it comes to growing to the conditions, it’s wise not to plant your squash before your sprouts. Or in other words, not to run before you can walk.

Slopefield Allotments in Aberdeen
Drone footage shows the patchwork of plots at Slopefield Allotments in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell

“Certain crops do better than others in Scottish weather and soil,” Martin said.

“Cauliflower, cabbage, kale, brussels sprouts and tatties always do well, but the likes of squash and pumpkins like more heat and can be trickier.

“The best thing to do is work with nature.”

Join the growing community

Although gardening is typically something of a solitary hobby, gardening in an allotment is a different beast.

The majority of plots may be owned by councils, but they are run by allotment associations made up of plot holders.

These associations prioritise creating a community feel to allotments, as well as sharing tips, encouraging sustainable gardening practices and enhancing biodiversity.

Bell peppers in aberdeen
Growing peppers in the north-east of Scotland? Easy… Supplied by Martin Toward

“There is such a mixture of people involved, it’s not at all that stereotypical view of just retired people,” said Martin.

“There are also families and people like myself who are still working full time, as well as different cultures like Greek, Chinese and Eastern European.

“It’s easy to chat and make friends when you already have something in common.”

Get on the ‘gram

If you’re still on the fence wondering if you could afford the time and money it takes to run an allotment, or if you’re stuck on a never-ending waiting list to get one, social media can be a good place to go in the meantime.

Martin began following several Facebook pages and bloggers when he started his journey and about two years ago started up his own gardening page.

Known as an Aberdeen Allotment on Facebook and Instagram, he blogs gardening updates from his plot on Craigton Road to followers from around the country.

“When I was following bloggers, I noticed that they were all down south,” he said.

“And what they were doing wasn’t at all right for where I lived, so I decided to set up my own page.

“Instagram in particular can be very picture-perfect with people pretending everything is great all the time, so I make a point of posting my failures as well as my successes.

“Like this year my carrots haven’t germinated hardly at all, but that is just gardening.

“You win some, you lose some.”

And eventually it seems, you will also begin to learn that allotment gardening is not so much of a hobby as it is a way of life.

