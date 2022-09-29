On your bike: Meet the woman who taught 25,000 children to cycle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Environment

On your bike: Meet the woman who taught 25,000 children to cycle

By Philippa Gerrard
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 7:38 pm
bikeability coordinator June Andrew at Huntly Castle
Bikeability coordinator June Andrews with her bike at Huntly Castle. Photo by Jason Hedges.

Do you remember your Cycling Proficiency Test?

Back when I did it, circa the turn of the millennium, all I remember was having to wear a helmet to cycle to the end of the road and back.

Then I got a badge and forgot all about it.

Today however, things are a little different.

Cycling Proficiency Tests have been replaced with a scheme called Bikeability, a free national cycling programme which not only teaches kids how to cycle, but also why they should.

In charge of this scheme for the whole of Aberdeenshire is June Andrew, and her goal is for us to live in a world where everyone, and especially kids, can safely use a bike as their main mode of transport.

bikeability coordinator june andrew
June has been running Bikeability courses for the last eight years and is passionate about teaching kids a life skill. Photo by Jason Hedges.

Why bother teaching kids to cycle?

For the last eight years, June has made it her mission to instil a love of cycling in children  – not just for practical or fun reasons, but also for the planet.

“It sounds strange,” she said, “but often when children first learn how to cycle they aren’t really interested because they can’t see how they will fit into the scheme, they don’t know where they might cycle and when.”

It’s not their fault. Lots more parents are working, so children get ferried around to their after-school activities, plus cars are much bigger than ever before and roads are busier, June explains.

This means many kids hardly cycle at all, and if they do it’s almost never on a road to get to a destination.

Bikeability kids learning to ride a bike
Primary school kids posing for a photo while on a Bikeability course. Photo by Mhairi Edwards.

“But once they gain confidence in riding a bike, their skills build and you can see them starting to plan ahead, make decisions and see where cycling could slot into their life,” June said.

“The whole idea of Bikeabilty is to instil a love of cycling which the kids will carry forward into their adult lives.

“And in the future, there are going to be more and more provisions in place for cycling – it’s my hope that it will be natural for people to just pick up a bike when they want to get somewhere.”

What is Bikeability?

Bikeability replaced the original Cycling Proficiency Test in 2010, and June is one of the most prolific trainers in Scotland.

Most Bikeability coordinators deliver five or six training courses in a year; last year June held 35 in schools across Aberdeenshire.

June Andrew at Huntly Castle, Aberdeenshire
June won the Bikeability Scotland 10th Anniversary Achievement Award a couple of years ago for her hard work and passion in teaching kids to ride a bike.

About 3,000 children complete Bikeability each year in the region, meaning June has trained roughly 25,000 kids in the last eight years.

In comparison to my “cycle to the end of the road and back” tuition, kids today have to go through two different levels of training (one traffic-free and one on real roads) for a total of around 12 hours, on top of additional theory work.

“It’s quite a commitment, they need to learn not just about cycling and keeping their bike in good condition but also everything from road markings and positioning to signs and traffic lights,” June said.

“And it’s so important for us to be inclusive, there are lots of kids who don’t have their own bikes but we can arrange for them to borrow.

“Similarly we have children of all abilities taking part – some with adapted bikes especially for them.

“Cycling is a life skill, and when they say ‘it’s like riding a bike’ it’s absolutely true, you never forget how to do it.”

Are more people really cycling than ever before?

June has spent 30 years working in road safety, first with Grampian Police and latterly for Aberdeenshire Council.

In that time she has seen changing patterns in the way people travel.

“Over the years, cars have definitely become bigger and faster and the roads are busier,” she said.

“But despite that, the number of people cycling has increased, especially in the last four years I’d say.

“A huge number of parents are now into cycling themselves – some commute to work on their bike or even do triathlons.”

June Andrew at Huntly Castle
As well as being a keen cyclist, June loves walking and usually walks at least five miles a day. Photo by Jason Hedges.

No longer does June have to convince reluctant parents and kids that cycling is a real mode of transport.

“I don’t have to convert people, they are already converted!”

And for June, the impact is simple.

The more people who cycle means the less congestion on our streets, and the less congestion, the less pollution, she says.

When you put it like that, it’s simple.

June is this month’s entry to the P&J’s Eco Hero competition.

For more information, and to enter, click here.

For more details on how to sign up for Bikeability, click here.

You can read about some of our previous Eco Heroes here:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Environment

Craig Mills, head of operations at NC500 Ltd.
'We’re not Disneyland': NC500 boss opens up about tourist route
Supercars driving through Durness.
Road rage: What locals think about NC500's impact on their quiet Highland roads
Campervans on the road near Durness.
NC500 campervan conflict: Litter, fires and human waste cause tourist tension
2
Motorhomes: Is it time for a parking crackdown, or do we just need more…
ship in Orkney Harbours (Gregg Mortimer in Kirkwall Bay)
Why Orkney Harbour could hold the key to net zero
Anne Thomas at The Log Cabin toilets at Strathy Point, Caithness
When nature calls: The trouble with toilets on the NC500
Undated handout photo issued by Alicia Leow-Dyke of a beaver, as the animal could return to Wales for the first time in hundreds of years in 2017, as reintroduced populations in other parts of the UK thrive. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: . Wildlife experts in Wales are submitting a licence application to release 10 beavers in an as-yet undisclosed area in the south of the country with the hope that the reintroduction could begin in the coming year. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Beavers. Photo credit should read: Alicia Leow-Dyke /PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
New national strategy developed to expand Scotland's beaver population
Thousands of seabirds, like this gannet at Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire, have died across Scotland amid a major outbreak of bird flu. Photo: Paul Glendell, 30/06/22.
Here's why Scottish bird flu deaths are 'tailing off' — but RSPB still 'deeply…
Currently, most residents in Aberdeenshire have two big bins per household, as well as a food waste caddy.
Aberdeenshire three-bin change: Cruden Bay will have pilot of controversial scheme
4
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks