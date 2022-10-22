Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four beautiful autumn walks on the Highlands' east coast

By Donna MacAllister
October 22, 2022
There are many wonderful walks around Carbisdale Castle. Image: Strutt and Parker.
There are many wonderful walks around Carbisdale Castle. Image: Strutt and Parker.

Autumn is the perfect time to get out for a walk in the great outdoors, and the Highland’s east coast offers some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery.

Although the chilly weather may not always play ball, the allure of nature’s displays of scarlet, orange and gold makes autumn the best season to enjoy all it has to offer.

Here are four walks across the east coast of the Highlands, taking in some of the region’s best woodlands, hills and rivers for you and the family.

1. Fyrish Hill, near Alness

Fyrish Monument. Image: Shutterstock.

Fyrish Hill offers a bit of an uphill challenge, but push yourself to the top — it should only take you a couple of hours to get up and down — and your efforts will be rewarded.

A hike up through the woods near Alness leads you to this massive masonry monument, seen only in miniature from the road.

It was commissioned by Sir Hector Munro at the height of the Highland clearances and shaped like the gate of the city wall of the Indian city of Negapatam.

Munro had stones rolled down to the foot of the hill for local men to bring back up to build the monument, extending toil for which he could pay them, or at least that’s how local legend has it.

There is a car park to start the walk from, take the Boath Road north-west out of Alness, and keep an eye out for the Novar Estate sign stating “Jubilee path to Fyrish monument”.

2. Big Burn, Golspie

One of several bridges that cross the Golspie Burn and allow walkers to enjoy the Big Burn Walk. Image: Judith McIntyre/ Scottish Life.

The turn of the leaves is a feast for the eyes and the sound of all the water that surrounds is music to the ears on the lovely, leg-stretching Big Burn Walk.

The sign-posted route follows a murmuring stream and criss-crosses bridges taking you to a spectacular waterfall.

A car park signed for this walk can be found at the eastern end of Golspie, west of the A9 road bridge over the burn.

At only around one and a half miles in length, this walk is good for those after a shorter stroll.

3. Carbisdale Castle forest trails

Carbisdale Castle in autumn splendour. Image: Strutt and Parker.

The woodland paths around Carbisdale Castle offer views of the Kyle of Sutherland and the Dornoch, as well as the lovely landmark castle.

It was purchased recently by an international barrister who snapped it up on the very day she saw it because she feels akin to its original owner Mary Caroline, Duchess of Sutherland.

You can see waterfalls, lochans, and even the site of the Battle of Carbisdale while walking along the trails around the castle.

There is a shortcut loop that winds through mixed woodland dominated by pine and mature broadleaves.

4. Ledmore & Migdale Forest, near Spinningdale

Views of Ledmore and Migdale Wood, Sutherland. Image: Woodland Trust/Alan Belton.

Here you will find woods that stretch back many thousands of years and if you’re lucky you may spot an otter, pine marten, or black grouse.

At nearly 700 hectares, the Ledmore & Migdale Woodland is one of the Woodland Trust’s biggest sites, and it encompasses three Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

There are more than 7.5 miles of paths and tracks for all kinds of ability, providing light to more strenuous opportunities for lovely Highland walks.

While enjoying the area, you can visit the shores of Loch Migdale, and enjoy incredible views over the Dornoch Firth.

More beautiful walks in Scotland

