[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Autumn is the perfect time to get out for a walk in the great outdoors, and the Highland’s east coast offers some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery.

Although the chilly weather may not always play ball, the allure of nature’s displays of scarlet, orange and gold makes autumn the best season to enjoy all it has to offer.

Here are four walks across the east coast of the Highlands, taking in some of the region’s best woodlands, hills and rivers for you and the family.

1. Fyrish Hill, near Alness

Fyrish Hill offers a bit of an uphill challenge, but push yourself to the top — it should only take you a couple of hours to get up and down — and your efforts will be rewarded.

A hike up through the woods near Alness leads you to this massive masonry monument, seen only in miniature from the road.

It was commissioned by Sir Hector Munro at the height of the Highland clearances and shaped like the gate of the city wall of the Indian city of Negapatam.

Munro had stones rolled down to the foot of the hill for local men to bring back up to build the monument, extending toil for which he could pay them, or at least that’s how local legend has it.

There is a car park to start the walk from, take the Boath Road north-west out of Alness, and keep an eye out for the Novar Estate sign stating “Jubilee path to Fyrish monument”.

2. Big Burn, Golspie

The turn of the leaves is a feast for the eyes and the sound of all the water that surrounds is music to the ears on the lovely, leg-stretching Big Burn Walk.

The sign-posted route follows a murmuring stream and criss-crosses bridges taking you to a spectacular waterfall.

A car park signed for this walk can be found at the eastern end of Golspie, west of the A9 road bridge over the burn.

At only around one and a half miles in length, this walk is good for those after a shorter stroll.

3. Carbisdale Castle forest trails

The woodland paths around Carbisdale Castle offer views of the Kyle of Sutherland and the Dornoch, as well as the lovely landmark castle.

It was purchased recently by an international barrister who snapped it up on the very day she saw it because she feels akin to its original owner Mary Caroline, Duchess of Sutherland.

You can see waterfalls, lochans, and even the site of the Battle of Carbisdale while walking along the trails around the castle.

There is a shortcut loop that winds through mixed woodland dominated by pine and mature broadleaves.

4. Ledmore & Migdale Forest, near Spinningdale

Here you will find woods that stretch back many thousands of years and if you’re lucky you may spot an otter, pine marten, or black grouse.

At nearly 700 hectares, the Ledmore & Migdale Woodland is one of the Woodland Trust’s biggest sites, and it encompasses three Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

There are more than 7.5 miles of paths and tracks for all kinds of ability, providing light to more strenuous opportunities for lovely Highland walks.

While enjoying the area, you can visit the shores of Loch Migdale, and enjoy incredible views over the Dornoch Firth.

More beautiful walks in Scotland