Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM

Two men were said to have been acting 'suspiciously' in the area prior to the crime.

By Louise Glen
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
A woman has been charged follwiong a racist incident in Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.

Detectives are appealing for information after two men broke into a shop and  stole cash from an ATM in Alness.

The culprits targeted Morrisons on Dalmore Road in the early hours of Wednesday – breaking into the store and forcing open the cash machine.

Officers said they were searching for two men who “may have” been acting suspiciously in the area. They were wearing dark clothing.

The incident happened between 1am and 4.50am.

Detective Inspector Bryan Ronald said: “Inquiries are continuing to establish more details on this incident and officers are working to identify the two individuals responsible.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around Morrisons early on Wednesday morning who may have seen these two men acting suspiciously, or who has any information that will assist our investigation to contact 101 with reference number 1744 of 26 April.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness commuters are suffering from an ongoing disruption of Stagecoach buses
More than 50 Inverness buses cancelled in ONE DAY due to Stagecoach driver shortages
Millie Grant of the Rothiemurchus Fishing which has suffered extensive damage to the ponds, road and shop. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aviemore businesses fight to reopen in wake of devastating floods
A gravestone at Culloden Battlefield covered in flowers, stones and trinkets.
Anger as 'fantasist' Outlander obsessives lay trinkets on Culloden graves
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Backhouse drove his Porsche GT3 at 60 in a 30 through an NC500 village. Picture shows; A836 at Melvich and Russell Backhouse. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 10/10/2023
Porsche driver did double the speed limit through NC500 village
A car stuck int he mud at Ardfern on the A816.
Warning against climbing hillside to take pictures of huge west coast landslide that almost…
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Invergordon teenager traced 'safe and well' in Inverness
Ludo the osprey has been spotted in France. Image: Herri Baron
Gone fishing: Ludo the Lochaber osprey grabbing the attention of French birdwatchers
Glencoe and Oban mountain rescue teams searched the hillside after a distress flare was seen by police.
Mountain Rescue Teams from Glencoe and Oban called to distress flare
Tain Sheriff Court
Drug-driver took cannabis edibles for pain from accident three decades ago
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock (13891799ad) MP Michael Gove in discussion on a panel on the 'Governments working together to strengthen the UK economy' at the Scottish Conservative Conference at the SEC in Glasgow MP Andrew Bowie at the Scottish Conservative Conference, SEC, Glasgow, Scotland, UK - 29 Apr 2023
Michael Gove arrives in Stornoway to chair Islands Forum

Conversation