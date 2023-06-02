Highland gamekeepers call for better prevention measures following days fighting destructive wildfire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gamekeepers are calling for more robust wildfire prevention plans in the wake of the devastating Cannich wildfire in the Highlands.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) wants the Scottish Government to bring in compulsory wildfire mitigation planning to avert similar incidents seen this week.

For days fire crews have been battling an ever-growing wildfire west of Loch Ness that has spread to cover six square miles.

More than 18,000 acres of land have been scorched by the flames and could be seen from space.

The SGA says money is being lost through habitat schemes and planting programmes due to ineffective wildfire prevention planning.

A crew of 16 gamekeepers have assisted in bringing the fire under control at RSPB Corrimony.

It is the second time in 25 years the nature reserve has been affected by fire with trees planted through public funding now destroyed.

According to witnesses, RSPB staff were only working with one tank of water to help dowse the flames, with staff leaving once gamekeepers arrived to help.

One gamekeeper said: “If RSPB had the proper equipment, planning and knowledge, they would not have been in the situation.”

Another gamekeeper, Steven Gray, was out fire-fighting on the reserve with two others with no RSPB staff present at all.

Only once the gamekeepers were able to relay information to the helicopter were they able to target the flames and prevent further damage.

Gamekeepers carried out back-burning to prevent the loss of built structures around the fire and extinguished an open hill fire on Tuesday evening before it hit forestry.

Mr Gray said: “If the fire had gone in there it would have continued on to Glen Affric.”

‘May as well start lighting pound notes’

Poor access to the right fire equipment lack of necessary fuel load management is putting major strain on the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

SGA chairman, Alex Hogg, said: “The rest of the world is waking to measures required to protect people and habitats from wildfire.

“In Scotland, through the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill, we risk going in the opposite direction by making it much harder for land managers to protect land by reducing un-managed fuel loads.”

“The results of this will be loss to humans, animals and properties. Instead of placing restrictions on fuel management, and in recognition of the longer fire seasons we are experiencing, it should become compulsory for land owners to have proper wildlife mitigation plans in place.”

Fuel load management consists of removing potential hazards which could result in a wildfire.

Mr Hogg warns while the efforts to restore peatland in the Highlands are “admirable” it’s no use without wildfire prevention measures.

“If the Scottish Government spends £250m on peatland restoration, without prerequisite fuel load management, it may as well start lighting pound notes.

“It might be admirable but it’s no use to anyone if it goes up in smoke.”