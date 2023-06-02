Accountant who had brain tumour joins Kiltwalk for Friends of Neuro Aberdeen, as Highlander undergoes gruelling duathlon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to Charity Champions – our weekly-round up of some of the fantastic fundraising efforts taking place.

Every week we’ll share stories of individual efforts and fundraising activities happening around the north and north-east.

This week, we’re showcasing a man who had a brain tumour giving back by joining a Kiltwalk for Friends of Neuro in Aberdeen and a Highlander undergoing a gruelling duathlon for local charities.

There is also a student running a marathon for Turkey’s earthquake appeal and an Aberdeenshire man walking all over Japan for Childline.

Westhill man Kiltwalks for Friends of Neuro Ward

A Westhill man will be taking part in the 17.8-mile Mighty Stride Kiltwalk from Duthie Park in Aberdeen to Bellfield Park in Banchory to fundraise for Friends of Neruo.

Graeme Cran will join Johnston Carmichael’s 46-strong team for the event one year after returning to work following treatment for a brain tumour on Sunday, June 4.

After experiencing daily headaches in January last year, Graeme made an appointment with his optician to rule out anything eye-related.

He was immediately referred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he had an MRI and received the diagnosis of a brain tumour.

Mr Cran, who joined the accounting firm Johnston Carmichael in 2012, said the Kiltwalk is his way of thanking the business for the support it has given him and his family during a very difficult period.

He said: “At that point we really didn’t know what the outcome would be. It might have been a myriad of things and my life could have looked entirely different based on the outcome of the operation back in March last year.

“Thankfully, the surgeon managed to remove the whole tumour and it turned out to be benign and physically I am fine.”

More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year and about half are cancerous.

Friends of the Neuro Ward Aberdeen provides support to neuro patients at ARI and Woodend Hospital, campaigning and fundraising for vital equipment and treatment to improve the quality of care.

Mr Cran said the charity is important to him as he credits the care he received to where he is now.

He said: “Although I lost the peripheral vision on my right-hand side and can no longer drive, I count myself exceptionally lucky.

“I’ve seen many others whose outcome wasn’t like mine and every now and then it stops me in my tracks, thinking, well actually I’ve come away from this virtually unscathed whereas many others don’t survive or have life-altering consequences as a result.”

Mr Cran is looking forward to completing the walk and will be joined during the last section by his seven-year-old daughter Hannah.

To sponsor Graeme and help raise funds for Friends of Neuro Aberdeen, visit the JustGiving page here.

Walking all over the globe for Childline

A 70-year-old Aberdeenshire man has returned to the north-east from Japan after walking over 800 miles in the Far East country to raise money for NSPCC-run Childline.

The charity – a free and confidential 24-hour helpline for children in distress or danger – has a base in Aberdeen.

Stuart Nelson from Aboyne, who has raised money for several children’s charities since 1988, always follows the paths of the pilgrims of old and has completed routes in Jerusalem, Rome and Santiago de Compostela.

In Japan, he visited 88 temples as part of the Shikoku Pilgrimage, as well as walking to the Kumano Hongu Taisha shrine.

His progress was documented through a blog on Facebook titled “The Man in The Blue Blazer“.

He returned back to Aberdeen last week and through his JustGiving page has managed to raise £390 so far.

Mr Nelson said: “I am suffering for my chosen charity Childline, and now it’s your turn. This goes to help abused and neglected children. They need all the help they can get from people like you and me.

“So please reciprocate my gestures and give till it hurts, but don’t stop there.”

50 miles for Highland charities

Kirsteen Wood will take on the gruelling Highland Cross duathlon for a fifth time on Saturday, June 17 to help raise money for communities in the north.

The 50-mile running and cycling event goes from coast to coast, ending in Beauly, and benefits different charities each year which support those disadvantaged by disability, ill health or social need.

Among this year’s selection are Aban Outdoor, Caberfeidh Horizons, Friends of Cameron House and Highland Hospice and Partnerships for Wellbeing.

Ahead of the mammoth challenge, Kirsteen organised a spinning fundraiser with volunteers from the Tesco store in Inshes – covering a total of 200 miles as a group on Saturday, May 27.

The spinners’ efforts helped boost the donation going to Highland Cross by £300.

She said: “I am in awe of all the support I received, we smashed the 200 miles and have raised £300 for Highland Cross charities thanks to the generosity of Inverness shoppers and the cycling power of those who volunteered to spin on the bikes.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my local gym Bannatynes who donated the spin bikes and Arnold Clark provided transport for the bikes.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the JustGiving page.

Dozens of new books donated to ASN preschool

Gillian Vivian raised funds to buy new books for the Ladybird Development Group in Lossiemouth.

The independent Usborne partner from Burghead worked with local businesses to get prizes for her lucky squares.

She managed to raise £250 to buy books for the additional needs preschool, but Usborne then topped this up to £325.

Mrs Vivian visited the specialist facility on Friday to deliver the 55 books and was delighted when the kids immediately dived into their new books.

“They were overjoyed,” she said. “I had dreamed of being able to give back to such an amazing school full of hardworking teachers and helpers.

“The work they do is incredible for the ASN community.”

The Ladybird Development Group has had several offers of support in recent weeks after being hit by vandalism.

North-east marathon for Turkey

Edinburgh University student Toby Esslemont-Edwards will be running a marathon to raise money for the Turkey Emergency Earthquake Appeal.

The funds raised will go to the communities in Turkey and Syria which were hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 which affected around 18 million people.

He is already well on his way to hitting his target, having already raised more than £500.

On Sunday, June 18, he will cover more than 40 miles between Fraserburgh and Esslemont Castle on behalf of the Read Foundation.

He has chosen the north-east location as his late grandmother, Marion Esslemont, hailed from Fraserburgh.

She grew up at 5 Gray Street in the town before settling in Sussex as an adult, and died when Toby was just six weeks old.

He will be running later this month in her memory and to support those impacted by the earthquake.

If you wish to support Toby’s fundraiser, visit his JustGiving page.