Sepa accused of being ‘asleep on the job’ after more pollution pumped into River Dee

A charity has slammed the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) after polluted water was spotted being poured into the River Dee.

Wildfish Scotland hit out after receiving reports heavy silted liquid was poured into the river at Inchmarlo, near Banchory – the 15th such report in the last year.

Each incident has been reported to Sepa.

Wildfish Scotland claim the polluted water is associated with the nearby Kirkwood Homes development, and have renewed calls on Sepa to take action.

WildFish Scotland said such incidents were “inexcusable” and were putting wild salmon already in “crisis” at risk.

Director Rachel Mulrenan said Sepa has “failed dismally” to protect the water body and salmon.

Critical to ‘act swiftly’

She said: “It is inexcusable that Sepa, the agency responsible, has failed so dismally to prevent the dumping of very substantial quantities of sediment into the River Dee, one of Scotland’s most important salmon rivers.

“After a similar episode associated with the construction site in Inchmarlo in March, Sepa made several site visits but clearly it has failed to ensure that adequate measures were in place to stop a re-occurrence.”

The River Dee is a special area of conservation for Atlantic salmon and the silt can cause stress to the gills of migrating salmon. It also can clog riverbeds and fundamentally alter ecosystems.

Ms Mulrenan said it is well acknowledged the country’s wild salmon are in crisis.

She added: “However, we have the immediate power to tackle in-river problems and when they happen, it is critical that regulators act swiftly and decisively to do so.

“It does appear that in this instance Sepa has been asleep on the job.”

Investigation ongoing

William Foster, manager of the Park Fishery on the Dee, said: “This is appalling.

“The management and governing bodies, especially Sepa, who are responsible for the River Dee’s salmon population need to act with more urgency when pollution like this is occurring.”

Earlier this year in March, Sepa said a range of improvements had been implemented at the Kirkwood site and the agency was working closely with the developer.

Discussions into possible offsite remedial works are also now ongoing.

Responding to the most recent incident, a Sepa spokeswoman said: “While our investigation into this incident is ongoing, Sepa is continuing to engage with the developer on surface water management on site.

“Actions required by Sepa earlier this year have been completed and we are also in discussions on whether any offsite remedial works are required.”

Kirkwood Homes has been approached for comment.