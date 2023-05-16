Sepa accused of being ‘asleep on the job’ after more pollution pumped into River Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Sepa accused of being ‘asleep on the job’ after more pollution pumped into River Dee

Last week's siting of heavy silted liquid being poured into the water has been reported over 15 times in the last year. 

By Lottie Hood

A charity has slammed the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) after polluted water was spotted being poured into the River Dee.

Wildfish Scotland hit out after receiving reports heavy silted liquid was poured into the river at Inchmarlo, near Banchory – the 15th such report in the last year.

Each incident has been reported to Sepa.

Wildfish Scotland claim the polluted water is associated with the nearby Kirkwood Homes development, and have renewed calls on Sepa to take action.

The heavy silt was seen pouring out of a couple of pipes into the river on May 9 and 10
The heavy silt was seen pouring into the river on May 9 and 10. Image: WildFish Scotland

WildFish Scotland said such incidents were “inexcusable” and were putting wild salmon already in “crisis” at risk.

Director Rachel Mulrenan said Sepa has “failed dismally” to protect the water body and salmon.

Critical to ‘act swiftly’

She said: “It is inexcusable that Sepa, the agency responsible, has failed so dismally to prevent the dumping of very substantial quantities of sediment into the River Dee, one of Scotland’s most important salmon rivers.

“After a similar episode associated with the construction site in Inchmarlo in March, Sepa made several site visits but clearly it has failed to ensure that adequate measures were in place to stop a re-occurrence.”

Salmon jumping in a river.
May is a prime time for salmon to migrate downstream to the sea.  Image: Shutterstock.

The River Dee is a special area of conservation for Atlantic salmon and the silt can cause stress to the gills of migrating salmon. It also can clog riverbeds and fundamentally alter ecosystems.

Ms Mulrenan said it is well acknowledged the country’s wild salmon are in crisis.

She added: “However, we have the immediate power to tackle in-river problems and when they happen, it is critical that regulators act swiftly and decisively to do so.

“It does appear that in this instance Sepa has been asleep on the job.”

Investigation ongoing

William Foster, manager of the Park Fishery on the Dee, said: “This is appalling.

“The management and governing bodies, especially Sepa, who are responsible for the River Dee’s salmon population need to act with more urgency when pollution like this is occurring.”

Earlier this year in March, Sepa said a range of improvements had been implemented at the Kirkwood site and the agency was working closely with the developer.

A sign at the Kirkwood Homes development site.
The Kirkwood Homes development site at Inchmarlo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Discussions into possible offsite remedial works are also now ongoing.

Responding to the most recent incident, a Sepa spokeswoman said: “While our investigation into this incident is ongoing, Sepa is continuing to engage with the developer on surface water management on site.

“Actions required by Sepa earlier this year have been completed and we are also in discussions on whether any offsite remedial works are required.”

Kirkwood Homes has been approached for comment.

