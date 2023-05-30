Funding to improve 13 natural sites across the Highland creates ‘long-lasting legacy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funding to improve 13 natural sites across the Highland creates ‘long-lasting legacy’

The Natural & Cultural Heritage Fund has assisted with funding for several projects at natural sites in the north of Scotland.

By Ross Hempseed
highland nature fund
The Corrieshalloch Gateway opened last month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A fund to improve visitor attractions at nature spots across the Highlands and Islands has been hailed as a success.

The Natural & Cultural Heritage Fund (NCHF) has been crucial in the transformation of 13 natural sites intended to drive tourism in the region.

Funds were used to create the brand-new visitor centre and trail upgrades at the Corrieshalloch Gorge for £3.1m.

It also helped build the first-ever rewilding centre at Dundreggan, as well as creating virtual tours of important archaeological sites in the Hebrides.

The Dundreggan Rewilding Centre received more than £1m in funding. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Two museums at Kilmartin and Strathnaver are also being renovated and innovative grassland restoration on Skye.

The £22m fund, administered by NatureScot, aims to help visitors experience the outstanding natural and cultural heritage of the Highlands.

It also gives local communities a boost with jobs and entices tourists to the area.

Speaking at an event at Great Glen House in Inverness today, NatureScot’s deputy director, Eileen Stuart, said: “The NCHF programme has been a resounding success.

“It’s been a wonderful journey seeing these 13 projects come to life, bringing sometimes overlooked corners of Scotland to the forefront and benefitting rural communities.

‘A long-lasting legacy of high-quality visitor experiences’

“With its breathtaking scenery, the Highlands and Islands have always drawn people from far and wide, and these projects open the window even wider to the area’s fascinating nature, culture, and history.”

Future projects include Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre due to open in spring 2024 at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The centre, which received £1.2m from the NCHF, will showcase Scotland’s rich and diverse native wildlife.

The two immersive portals featuring 360-degree films of various parts of the Highlands and Islands. Image: HLH/Ewan Wetherspoon.

Another project is the Spirit of the Highlands and Islands which brings 175 stories to life through a website, film and photography, audio and two immersive portals featuring 360-degree films.

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland destination development director, said: “Investing in infrastructure projects such as these create a long-lasting legacy of high-quality visitor experiences in the Highlands and islands.

“Investment in 13 projects – spread geographically across the Highlands and islands – is an amazing achievement and really brings our unique nature, scenery and culture to the fore.”

