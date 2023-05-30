Funding to improve 13 natural sites across the Highland creates ‘long-lasting legacy’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fund to improve visitor attractions at nature spots across the Highlands and Islands has been hailed as a success.

The Natural & Cultural Heritage Fund (NCHF) has been crucial in the transformation of 13 natural sites intended to drive tourism in the region.

Funds were used to create the brand-new visitor centre and trail upgrades at the Corrieshalloch Gorge for £3.1m.

It also helped build the first-ever rewilding centre at Dundreggan, as well as creating virtual tours of important archaeological sites in the Hebrides.

Two museums at Kilmartin and Strathnaver are also being renovated and innovative grassland restoration on Skye.

The £22m fund, administered by NatureScot, aims to help visitors experience the outstanding natural and cultural heritage of the Highlands.

It also gives local communities a boost with jobs and entices tourists to the area.

Speaking at an event at Great Glen House in Inverness today, NatureScot’s deputy director, Eileen Stuart, said: “The NCHF programme has been a resounding success.

“It’s been a wonderful journey seeing these 13 projects come to life, bringing sometimes overlooked corners of Scotland to the forefront and benefitting rural communities.

‘A long-lasting legacy of high-quality visitor experiences’

“With its breathtaking scenery, the Highlands and Islands have always drawn people from far and wide, and these projects open the window even wider to the area’s fascinating nature, culture, and history.”

Future projects include Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre due to open in spring 2024 at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The centre, which received £1.2m from the NCHF, will showcase Scotland’s rich and diverse native wildlife.

Another project is the Spirit of the Highlands and Islands which brings 175 stories to life through a website, film and photography, audio and two immersive portals featuring 360-degree films.

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland destination development director, said: “Investing in infrastructure projects such as these create a long-lasting legacy of high-quality visitor experiences in the Highlands and islands.

“Investment in 13 projects – spread geographically across the Highlands and islands – is an amazing achievement and really brings our unique nature, scenery and culture to the fore.”