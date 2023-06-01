Massive boost for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team with Tomintoul Distillery partnership

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland distillery has teamed up with mountain rescuers as they celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Tomintoul Distillery has been announced as the official partner for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

The partnership is the largest one of its kind for the 40-strong group of volunteer mountaineers and is expected to become a long-term venture.

The announcement comes as Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team celebrate their 60th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the distillery’s Single Malt will be titled “The Official Spirit of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team”.

Distilleries director and master distiller, Robert Fleming, said: “Our team has the pleasure of working within the Cairngorms National Park and use much of their downtime to explore the area.

“The hardworking team – made up entirely of volunteers – offer up their time, skill and courage for our community and now we’re proud to be doing our bit.”

Mountaineers grateful for the support

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team is made up of around 40 highly trained volunteers who give their time freely to provide assistance to injured or lost persons in and around the Cairngorm Mountains.

A massive thank you to HM Coastguard – Highland for coming along to our training today. It was a great to refamiliarise… Posted by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team on Sunday, 30 April 2023

In year one, Tomintoul Distillery will work with the Cairngorm-based team to identify areas in which support is needed most, with funds donated going towards much-needed kits and supplies, as well as enhancing training exercises and education opportunities.

Deputy team leader, Willie Anderson, said: “We cannot believe how fortunate we are to have such a well-known and historic brand such as Tomintoul as a partner. The synergy for both brands is very exciting to all members of the rescue team.”