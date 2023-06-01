Massive boost for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team with Tomintoul Distillery partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Massive boost for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team with Tomintoul Distillery partnership

The announcement comes as Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team celebrate their 60th anniversary.

By Michelle Henderson
Staff at Tomintoul Distillery pose with members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team on and around the teams land rover.
Tomintoul Distillery has been announced as the official partner for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team. Image: Tomintoul Distillery

A Highland distillery has teamed up with mountain rescuers as they celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Tomintoul Distillery has been announced as the official partner for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

The partnership is the largest one of its kind for the 40-strong group of volunteer mountaineers and is expected to become a long-term venture.

The announcement comes as Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team celebrate their 60th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the distillery’s Single Malt will be titled “The Official Spirit of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team”.

Distilleries director and master distiller, Robert Fleming, said: “Our team has the pleasure of working within the Cairngorms National Park and use much of their downtime to explore the area.

“The hardworking team – made up entirely of volunteers – offer up their time, skill and courage for our community and now we’re proud to be doing our bit.”

Mountaineers grateful for the support

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team is made up of around 40 highly trained volunteers who give their time freely to provide assistance to injured or lost persons in and around the Cairngorm Mountains.

A massive thank you to HM Coastguard – Highland for coming along to our training today. It was a great to refamiliarise…

Posted by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team on Sunday, 30 April 2023

In year one, Tomintoul Distillery will work with the Cairngorm-based team to identify areas in which support is needed most, with funds donated going towards much-needed kits and supplies, as well as enhancing training exercises and education opportunities.

Deputy team leader, Willie Anderson, said: “We cannot believe how fortunate we are to have such a well-known and historic brand such as Tomintoul as a partner. The synergy for both brands is very exciting to all members of the rescue team.”

