Peterhead land Aaron Reid and Conner Duthie in double signing swoop

Aberdeen striker Reid joins on loan, with Duthie signing a two-year deal after leaving Clyde.

By Callum Law
Aaron Reid, right pictured during his time with Turriff United, has joined Peterhead on loan from Aberdeen
Peterhead have made a double signing with Aaron Reid joining on loan from Aberdeen and Conner Duthie signing permanently.

Striker Reid will spend the season with the Blue Toon, while winger Duthie pens a two-year contract after leaving Clyde.

The pair follow Robert Ward, Scott Ross, Kieran Gibbons, Kieran Shanks and Joe McKee in joining the Buchan side this summer as co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan prepare for the new season.

Reid, 19, joined the Dons in January after a hugely impressive spell in the Breedon Highland League with Turriff United in which he scored 17 goals in the first half of the campaign.

After making the move to Pittodrie, he was farmed out to Elgin City and scored four times to help them preserve their League Two status.

Conner Duthie, left, in action for Clyde against Peterhead this season.

Duthie was limited to 16 appearances for Clyde after undergoing surgery, but boasts plenty of SPFL experience.

The 26-year-old has previously turned out for Dumbarton, Stenhousemuir, Forfar Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic and Hibs.

