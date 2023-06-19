Beware! Midges populations could be higher than usual due to warm spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Beware! Midges populations could be higher than usual due to warm spell

Due to the prolonged period of colder weather during the spring, midge hatchings have been delayed resulting in a large first hatching.

By Ross Hempseed
midge swarm
Warm and humid weather at the moment make for ideal conditions for midge hatchings. Image: Shutterstock.

Midge populations could be unusually high following recent hot and humid weather, according to experts.

The Scottish Midge Forecast says that due to varying weather patterns, midges hatched within a smaller timeframe, unlike in previous years.

Due to cold spring, hatchings were delayed until the weather turned warm, resulting in a large first hatching.

Dr Alison Blackwell told the BBC that if it remained damp or humid she would expect a “mega second generation” to start hatching.

Midges thrive in warm, humid conditions and Dr Blackwell believes there has been sufficient moisture in the air to allow populations to explode.

This can be seen through the interactive map on the Scottish Midge Forecast website which shows which areas are most affected.

Glencoe, a popular tourist attraction also attracts large numbers of midges. Image: Ross Gibson.

According to the map, the west coast of Scotland could see very high numbers of midges, including areas such as Glencoe a popular tourist location.

Glencoe has been rated five, with forecasters recommending insect repellent, with Fort William, Spean Bridge, and Torridon rated four for the next five days.

However, much of the east coast has low levels of midges but this may be because of the abundance of damp, peaty soil found nearer the west coast.

It allows the midge larvae to lie in wait during the winter before the warmth helps them grow into adults.

According to Dr Blackwell, due to the relatively dry conditions, midge populations were very low last year.

She said: “Now we’ve got a big starting population, it means that the levels will stay quite high now throughout the summer probably unless there’s a really dry heatwave.

“At the minute it’s quite humid which is perfect for them.”

Normally midges would first hatch towards the end of May but this has been delayed due to colder conditions.

While they can be annoying, Dr Blackwell notes midges are important for ecosystems breaking down plant matter and making up the diet of small birds.

What attracts midges?

Midges are first attracted to people by their breath.

The CO2 provides a signal to midges that a food source is nearby, so they look for other signs, including body odour, heat, humidity and movement.

If a pregnant midge finds you she will signal to all her friends to come join the buffet she’s found.

Advice to avoid midge bites includes covering exposed skin while outdoors, using insect repellant, light citronella candles or using essential oils such as peppermint or eucalyptus.

To keep updated with midge populations in your area, visit the Scottish Midge Forecast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Why these six under-18s professionals are causing a stir at Aberdeen
Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Post Thumbnail
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]