Home News Environment

Aberdeenshire Council launches survey on current controversial recycling setup

The local authority is looking to make a change in how residents access their recycling

By Cameron Roy
Aberdeenshire Council has asked for feedback on people's experiences at recycling centres. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council has asked for feedback on people's experiences at recycling centres. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeenshire Council has asked residents for feedback on its current controversial recycling setup.

A survey has been launched as part of the public body’s review into the booking system used for household recycling centres.

In November, the council launched a trial which is due to finish on July 28.

It has been reviewing three different changes to the system, to see if they should be kept permanently.

The three models being trialed are:

  • No booking is required for Alford, Banchory, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Macduff, Peterhead, and Portsoy household recycling centres.
  • No bookings on Wednesdays or Saturdays for cars, booking every day for vans and trailers at Ellon, Laurencekirk, Portlethen (not open on Wednesday), Stonehaven, and Turriff.
  • Booking is always required for Insch, Inverurie, and Westhill.
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Now as part of the review, the council asking people to spare “a few minutes” and answer questions about their experiences using the services.

It will run from June 21 until Sunday, August 6.

Why has Aberdeenshire Council’s recycling setup been so controversial?

The controversy around Aberdeenshire Council’s recycling setup began when the booking system was first implemented during the pandemic.

Other council areas – including Highland and Aberdeen – lifted the restrictions shortly after, Aberdeenshire Council has opted to maintain the booking system.

The decision has since been attacked by north-east politicians, claiming the requirement has caused a significant decline in people going to the tip.

recycling centre booking system
MP David Duguid has previously called for the booking system to be scrapped. Image supplied.

Staff at recycling centres across the area also hit out at the measures, saying they are regularly abused by frustrated locals they have had to turn away.

According to a survey led by the council, 54% of those who took part believe the booking system has led to more confrontation.

What questions does Aberdeenshire Council have about recycling?

The questionnaire has 11 questions for residents of Aberdeenshire, they are:

  1. Do you use a household recycling centre?
  2. Which household recycling centre do you visit most often?
  3. How do you access your household recycling centre?
  4. What type of material do you regularly deposit at a household recycling centre?
  5. Do you use your nearest household recycling centre to where you live?
  6. If you do not use your nearest household recycling centre to your home, what was the reason?
  7. To what extent are you satisfied with the current way of accessing the household recycling centre you visit most often?
  8. What do you like about the current booking process?
  9. Is there a booking system in place at the household recycling centre you visit most often?
  10. How do you normally book your appointment?
  11. Would you like to see the booking system remain/return?

To complete the survey, visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.

