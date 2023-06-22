Seagreen: Major milestone for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seagreen: Major milestone for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

The £3 billion development is expected to be fully operational later this summer.

By Gavin Harper
The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Image: SSE Renewables
The final turbine has been installed at Seagreen. Image: SSE Renewables

The final wind turbine has been installed at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off the north-east coast.

It means 114 turbines are now installed at Seagreen, which is up to two-thirds of its generating capacity.

A total of 76 turbines are now energised at the wind farm about 17 miles off Angus.

The final installation comes just months after work to install the turbines was paused.

‘Project milestone’

Project director John Hill said: “This latest project milestone further underlines the hard work by everyone involved in the project.

“We will now continue with the commissioning of the final turbines and progress with the inter array cabling works.

“The project has already brought benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and, once fully operational in summer 2023, it will make a significant contribution to Scotland’s and the UK’s net zero targets.”

Seagreen wind farm.
Seagreen wind farm. Image: SSE Renewables

Seagreen, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and French energy giant TotalEnergies, is expected to be fully operational this summer.

The first turbine at the £3 billion development was installed in December 2021.

And the world’s deepest fixed-bottom wind farm achieved first power in August 2022.

A wind farm turbine.
First power was achieved at Seagreen in late 2021. It is expected to be fully operational later this year. Image: SSE Renewables.

Enough to power 1.6 million homes

Once fully operational, Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

It will be capable of generating around 5,000 gigawatt hours of renewable energy annually.

This is said to be enough clean and sustainable electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

SSE Renewables is leading the construction of Seagreen and will operate the wind farm throughout its expected 25-year lifetime.

