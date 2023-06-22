Seagreen: Major milestone for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

The final wind turbine has been installed at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off the north-east coast.

It means 114 turbines are now installed at Seagreen, which is up to two-thirds of its generating capacity.

A total of 76 turbines are now energised at the wind farm about 17 miles off Angus.

The final installation comes just months after work to install the turbines was paused.

‘Project milestone’

Project director John Hill said: “This latest project milestone further underlines the hard work by everyone involved in the project.

“We will now continue with the commissioning of the final turbines and progress with the inter array cabling works.

“The project has already brought benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and, once fully operational in summer 2023, it will make a significant contribution to Scotland’s and the UK’s net zero targets.”

Seagreen, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and French energy giant TotalEnergies, is expected to be fully operational this summer.

The first turbine at the £3 billion development was installed in December 2021.

And the world’s deepest fixed-bottom wind farm achieved first power in August 2022.

Enough to power 1.6 million homes

Once fully operational, Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

It will be capable of generating around 5,000 gigawatt hours of renewable energy annually.

This is said to be enough clean and sustainable electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

SSE Renewables is leading the construction of Seagreen and will operate the wind farm throughout its expected 25-year lifetime.