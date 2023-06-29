New decision could have ‘significant’ impact for Scottish ports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Environment

New decision could have ‘significant’ impact for Scottish ports

Legal expert discusses implications.

In partnership with Harper Macleod
A photo of the Cromarty Firth with is affected by the environmental regulations.

Ports and harbours need to know about a new decision and the impact it may have in relation to environmental information they hold.

That’s the message from leading independent law firm Harper Macleod following the Scottish Information Commissioner’s announcement on May 25.

The landmark decision of the Commissioner was about the application of the Environmental Information (Scotland) Regulations 2004 (EIRs). And it could have “significant implications”.

It means that ports and harbours across Scotland may need to disclose environmental information that they hold to those who ask for it. Requests would be possible from anyone, anywhere in the world.

In the decision, the EIRs were found to apply to a port authority considered to be a “Scottish public authority” for the purposes of the regulations. Fiona Killen, partner at Harper Macleod, says it “breaks new ground”.

A photo of Fiona Killen, partner at Harper Macloed.
Fiona Killen of Harper Macleod gives advice on environmental regulations.

This is the first time that a Scottish harbour authority has been deemed as a “Scottish public authority” for the purposes of the EIRs. The EIRs have been in force since 1 January 2005.

Significant decision

Harbour authorities are not covered by the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002. Despite this, ports and harbours may still fall within the scope of the EIRs. The decision is significant.

The Commissioner’s decision referred to above relates to Cromarty Firth Port Authority (CFPA).

The Cromarty Firth Port Authority case

CFPA had received a request for copies of 62 complaints made to it concerning the Ocean Endeavour. The Commissioner decided that CFPA fell within the definition of a Scottish public authority under Regulation 2(1)(c) of the EIRs. It also concluded that the requested information was ‘environmental information’.

Fiona is one of Scotland’s most highly regarded lawyers for public, information and administrative law.

She said: “This decision breaks new ground in terms of the reach of the EIRs. It will be of significant interest to ports and harbours across Scotland, to those who interact and share environmental information with them. It is also significant to those seeking to access environmental information.”

What should ports and harbours do now?

“Ports and harbours across Scotland should now review their own position under the EIRs as to whether they too constitute a Scottish public authority,” advised Fiona.

Fiona is a member of Harper Macleod’s Corporate, Commercial and Regulatory team. She works alongside partner Chris Kerr. Chris leads the firm’s activity in the Highlands, Islands and Moray, as well as the extensive support for the marine economy.

For more information about this decision and its impact, contact Harper Macleod and speak to Fiona Killen or Chris Kerr. 

*The Commissioner’s Decision Notice is subject to a right of appeal to the Court of Session. This must be lodged within 42 days from the date on which it was issued to Cromarty Firth Port Authority (CFPA).

