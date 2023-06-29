Former Aberdeen transfer target Morgan Feeney signs for Shrewsbury Town

Carlisle United captain Morgan Feeney has ended the speculation over his future by signing for Shrewsbury Town.

The 24-year-old was linked with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian but will remain in England after joining the Shrews, who play in English League One.

Feeney, who was a free agent, played a pivotal role in helping Carlisle win promotion to English League One.

The former Everton player missed out on Carlisle‘s play-off final win against Stockport County at Wembley due to a hamstring injury.

Feeney said he was pleased to sign a two-year deal with Shrewsbury Town.

He said: “I’m made up that it’s finally done and I can’t wait to get started with all the lads.

“I know how big a club this is and the club’s ambitions certainly matched mine.

“It’s a really exciting challenge for me – that is what drew me to the club and I’m really excited to get going.”

He added: “There has been a bit of interest for a while now.

“Micky Moore (Shrewsbury director of football) has been in contact so it was just about getting it done as quickly as we could.

“Micky was the first one to reach out and then it all went from there.

“I met Matt (head coach Matt Taylor) today for the first time and it was good to sit down with him and have a good chat.

“I’m just really excited to get going.”