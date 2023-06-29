Former Aberdeen transfer target Morgan Feeney signs for Shrewsbury Town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen transfer target Morgan Feeney signs for Shrewsbury Town

Hibernian and Hearts were also linked with the former Everton youth player.

By Danny Law
Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney (5) celebrates scoring against Crewe Alexandra. Image: Shutterstock
Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney (5) celebrates scoring against Crewe Alexandra. Image: Shutterstock

Carlisle United captain Morgan Feeney has ended the speculation over his future by signing for Shrewsbury Town.

The 24-year-old was linked with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian but will remain in England after joining the Shrews, who play in English League One.

Feeney, who was a free agent, played a pivotal role in helping Carlisle win promotion to English League One.

The former Everton player missed out on Carlisle‘s play-off final win against Stockport County at Wembley due to a hamstring injury.

Feeney said he was pleased to sign a two-year deal with Shrewsbury Town.

He said: “I’m made up that it’s finally done and I can’t wait to get started with all the lads.

“I know how big a club this is and the club’s ambitions certainly matched mine.

“It’s a really exciting challenge for me – that is what drew me to the club and I’m really excited to get going.”

Morgan Feeney in action for Carlisle United. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “There has been a bit of interest for a while now.

“Micky Moore (Shrewsbury director of football) has been in contact so it was just about getting it done as quickly as we could.

“Micky was the first one to reach out and then it all went from there.

“I met Matt (head coach Matt Taylor) today for the first time and it was good to sit down with him and have a good chat.

“I’m just really excited to get going.”

