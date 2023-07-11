New bike park opens at Cairngorm Mountain Resort

A brand-new mountain bike park has opened at Cairngorm Mountain Resort.

The new facility offers trails for families and advanced bikers, with nine flow trails hugging the mountainside near the Cairngorm Base Station.

With more than 1.9 miles of trails which twist and bank down the mountain, the new facility is an asset to the resort during summer.

The project cost £700,000 and is inspired by bike parks in Europe and is part of the resort’s 25-year masterplan.

Project manager Lee Bevins said: “What we are offering is a range of flow style mountain bike trails suitable for all abilities, from green beginners trails to red advanced trails, we believe we have something for everyone here.

One of the unique features of the park is the two 330ft conveyor belts designed to help kids struggling up the hillside with their bikes.

“The use of the conveyor uplifts, unique to our bike park and ideal for young children and beginners to learn within the lower zone before progressing onto more advanced trails.”

The addition of the bike park, along with the nearby tubing course, gives visitors a choice of activities during summer, with the park expected to operate from April to November.

Those who do not have their own bikes will be able to hire one from the resort as well as half-day or full-day tickets to access the park itself.

Cairngorm Mountain aims to be ‘all-year-round destination’

It also has a dedicated team patrolling the trails every morning, looking for any loose earth or damage and carrying out repairs before the first riders take to the trails.

Having just finished work on the park last week, the ground around the trails is still growing, but Mr Bevins says the park will grow into itself over time.

Mikey Jachacy, engineering manager for Cairngorm Mountain, is proud of the new facility and has been keenly testing out every trail combination there is.

He says his favourite part is the “variety in the top section” which is for advanced riders and offers different challenges as well as the chance to build back up your skills if you have not ridden in a while.

Mr Bevins says the project was “key” to appeal to a broader audience who see the resort as just a snowsports facility.

With the addition of the bike park, Mr Bevins says the team can operate a “year-round sustainable resort”.

“It’s our ambition to follow other resorts in Europe and around the world in becoming an all-year-round destination.

To find out more about the new bike park visit the Cairngorm Mountain website.