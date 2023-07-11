New bike park opens at Cairngorm Mountain Resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

New bike park opens at Cairngorm Mountain Resort

The new mountain bike trails were built to help encourage outdoor sports enthusiasts all year round.

By Ross Hempseed
A mountain biker in mid air over a jump.
Michael Jachacy of Cairngorm Mountain gives the new mountain bike trails a work out. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A brand-new mountain bike park has opened at Cairngorm Mountain Resort.

The new facility offers trails for families and advanced bikers, with nine flow trails hugging the mountainside near the Cairngorm Base Station.

With more than 1.9 miles of trails which twist and bank down the mountain, the new facility is an asset to the resort during summer.

The project cost £700,000 and is inspired by bike parks in Europe and is part of the resort’s 25-year masterplan.

Project manager Lee Bevins said: “What we are offering is a range of flow style mountain bike trails suitable for all abilities, from green beginners trails to red advanced trails, we believe we have something for everyone here.

A bike trail slope alongside a conveyor uplift.
Two conveyor lifts help struggling riders up the hillside. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

One of the unique features of the park is the two 330ft conveyor belts designed to help kids struggling up the hillside with their bikes.

“The use of the conveyor uplifts, unique to our bike park and ideal for young children and beginners to learn within the lower zone before progressing onto more advanced trails.”

Little girl rides bike down mountain bike trail
The lower trail are aimed at younger kids. Image: Cairngorm Mountain.

The addition of the bike park, along with the nearby tubing course, gives visitors a choice of activities during summer, with the park expected to operate from April to November.

Those who do not have their own bikes will be able to hire one from the resort as well as half-day or full-day tickets to access the park itself.

Cairngorm Mountain aims to be ‘all-year-round destination’

It also has a dedicated team patrolling the trails every morning, looking for any loose earth or damage and carrying out repairs before the first riders take to the trails.

Having just finished work on the park last week, the ground around the trails is still growing, but Mr Bevins says the park will grow into itself over time.

Mountain biker on his bike down the bike trail.
Mikey Jachacy trys out the twists and turns down the new slopes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mikey Jachacy, engineering manager for Cairngorm Mountain, is proud of the new facility and has been keenly testing out every trail combination there is.

He says his favourite part is the “variety in the top section” which is for advanced riders and offers different challenges as well as the chance to build back up your skills if you have not ridden in a while.

Lee Bevins atop one of the bike trail slopes.
Lee Bevins. the project manager says the bike park is a “unique” offering for future seasons at Cairngorm Mountain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Bevins says the project was “key” to appeal to a broader audience who see the resort as just a snowsports facility.

With the addition of the bike park, Mr Bevins says the team can operate a “year-round sustainable resort”.

“It’s our ambition to follow other resorts in Europe and around the world in becoming an all-year-round destination.

 To find out more about the new bike park visit the Cairngorm Mountain website.

More from Environment

A sign warning of deer on a foggy day, cars are driving past with headlights on
Covid lockdowns had little impact on deer vehicle collisions
Samantha Farmer is experimenting with Himalayan balsam plants to use as dye for wool. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How a Loch Ness invasive species could be used by knitters and gin drinkers
Dead bird on stones on Stonehaven beach with town behind.
More than 300 dead birds cleared from Stonehaven beach amidst bird flu concerns
Beach walker Mike Shepsherd snapped the devastation on Cruden Bay this morning. Image: Mike Shepsherd/ DC Thomson.
Cruden Bay beach walker 'gasped with horror' after seeing more than 100 dead and…
Shoppers brave the rain in Aberdeen
Rain inbound! Met Office issues yellow warning for the central Highlands and Aberdeenshire
The Suez recycling centre in Altens was destroyed by fire potentially caused by a lithium battery in July last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: How to safely get rid of…
Two dead birds lying on a beach.
Dead birds now found on Aberdeen beach as bird flu concerns grow in north-east
Colin Forshaw, production operations manager at Suez, is looking forward to getting the plant operational once more. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media.
One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: What next for Aberdeen's fire-ravaged plant?
New Arc Wildlife Rescue closes doors to birds due to bird flu concerns
SSEN plans to build a new power line from Caithness to Beauly
After marine protection area climbdown, let's now look at pylons say campaigners