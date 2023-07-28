Belladrum campers urged to drop unwanted tents at refugee charity’s collection point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Belladrum campers urged to drop unwanted tents at refugee charity’s collection point

Highlands Support Refugees traditionally collected the tents during the clear-up, but due to manpower issues this year, is asking people to drop them at a collection bunker instead.

By Ross Hempseed
Highlands Supports Refugees want people to donate their unwanted camping gear. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highlands Supports Refugees want people to donate their unwanted camping gear. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Highland charity has had to scale back its donation drive at this year’s Belladrum festival.

Highland Supports Refugees (HSR) has been working with festival organisers for years, collecting people’s unwanted camping gear.

They then process it and transport it to refugees displaced in Europe and the Middle East.

Chairwoman of the HSR committee, Hannah Sutherland, says tents and sleeping bags are “the most sought-after” items.

In previous years, more than 70 volunteers have participated in “the big clear down”, gathering gear at the end of Belladrum.

Hundreds of tents line the fields of the Belladrum festival ground. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But due to manpower issues this year, the charity has been forced to scale back.

A drop-off point at a bunker within the site is in operation for people to donate their unwanted gear – and Mrs Sutherland was keen to stress it is very much needed.

Mrs Sutherland said: “In the past, we have done it on a larger scale, we would have volunteers pack down abandoned tents and take them away.

“We are working on a slightly smaller scale this year because of logistical and manpower issues, but we didn’t want to do nothing when Belladrum is kind enough to let us attend.

“Any camping equipment that people don’t want, instead of just abandoning it and taken to a landfill, we want to send them to places where they can be used.”

‘Make the most of what we can do’

Mrs Sutherland says the initiative is a “two-pronged attack” as Belladrum organisers want to reduce the waste left behind each year.

Signposts alert festival goers to HRS’s presence at Belladrum, who can then drop off their gear they don’t want, which is then taken to containers and transported to refugee sites.

“The need is always changing, we have sent containers of aid to camps in France, Greece, Serbia but also Jordon, Lebanon and Syria.

“We are very reactive, normally collecting donations and then when we have a full container, contact various camps to find out what their needs are.”

Thousands are attending the popular music festival this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Campbell admitted it was a worry that people might miss their collection point, as their presence has helped raise awareness.

“I would have loved to have been able to do the huge-scale operation moving down the field, deconstructing tents, but it’s not going to happen, but we are still going to make the most of what we can do.”

Highland Supports Refugees donation site is located at the top of the red camp throughout this year’s Belladrum festival.

Gallery: Crowds enjoy first day at Belladrum

More from Environment

Dead bird on stones on Stonehaven beach with town behind.
Call to action: Help track bird flu in 'hotspot' Aberdeenshire
A beached whale in Fife. Image: Callum Adam.
More whales beached two weeks after mass stranding near Stornoway
From L-R: Kirk Norbury, SRMG, Ross Ewing, SLE, Jenny McCallum, LNRC, Lianne MacLennan, SRMG, Kate Forbes, Steven Gray, LNRC/Glenmoriston , Jimmy Gibb, LNRC / Balmaccan, Ewan Macdonald, LNRC, Lewis MacLennan, LNRC, Nigel Fraser, Tomich Holiday Lets, Watty Forbes, Corriemony. Image: Kirk Norbury
VIDEO: Short film shows why controlled burning is vital to tackling wildfires as new…
Scottish wildcats kittens
VIDEO: 11 adorable wildcat kittens born at Highland Wildlife Park
Ducks on a pond with blue-green algae. The toxin has been uncovered in Caithness
Harmful blue-green algae warning for Loch Watten in Caithness
Siblings, Eilidh and Brodie remained calm through the whole experience. Image: Emma Farquhar.
Rhodes wildfires: Inverurie mum's relief to be home after fleeing island on dinghy
The substation will almost be the entire size of Inverbervie. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Graphics show the true scale of SSEN's planned substation as engineers rethink Fiddes site
The agreement on the Tayvallich Estate is seen as a model for future land management
Tayvallich Estate: New agreement with community could help shape future of land management
SaxaVord Spaceport
From the Bronze Age to the Space Age: Prehistoric burial site uncovered at Shetland…
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: doubts remains about future of of Inverness centre regeneration plans