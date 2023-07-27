Gallery: Crowds enjoy first day at Belladrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Crowds enjoy first day at Belladrum

The music festival, which will feature the links of Travis, is on for three days

The Ellon Crew. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Ellon Crew. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Chris Cromar and AV team

Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival kicked off today, with music fans enjoying the first of the three-day event.

About 25,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which takes place at Belladrum Estate in the Highlands.

Despite some festival-goers getting stuck in traffic for hours, with some being forced to abandon their cars, the ones who were there enjoyed music from some big acts and performers.

Music started at 3.30pm this afternoon, with the main arena opening at noon.

Today’s main act was Norwegian singer Sigrid, with 2022 Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder and Tiree’s Scottish Celtic rock group Skerryvore also performing.

Other acts who will perform in the next two days of the festival include Bastille, Scottish rockers Travis and Scotland’s KT Tunstall.

Our Photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture the best moments.

Arriving for the 1st day at Belladrum.
Campers arriving.
Married couple Megan and Shannen Geddes from Aberdeen.
Liam Asher, Charlize McFadden and Alex Grant.
Coray, Rebecca Ross, Katie Macpherson, Millie Ross and Fraser Hampton.
Friends having fun.
Andrew, Egke, Garry, Rochelle, Laura, Gordon and Charlene from Inverness.
Having fun on the bumper cars.
Mark Neil with Grandaughter Daisy.
Findlay Wallace in front of the Belladrum poster.
The Vape Van.
Spiderman is lurking around.
Ready to enjoy the first day of Belladrum.
Roy and Carol Hunte from Lossiemouth.
Belladrum here we come.
Elton Wrong with the Herron family.
Ross Imlack, Aiden Kelby and Ryan Fraser from Inverness.
Marc, Leo and Amanda Byers.
Dixie Sanderson and Niamh Macpherson from Inverness.
Skerryvore on stage.
Milne and Rae Family.
Group of friends at the main stage.
Skerryvore on stage with bagpipes.
Jack, Stevie, Rosalyn and Gunner from South Lanakshire at SkerryVore.
Daz, Ewen, Patrick Jackie and Andrea from Turriff.
Rory, Alfie, Connor from Inverness.
Sam Ryder performing on the main stage.
The crowd enjoy Sam Ryder perform.
The crowd cheer along to Sam Ryder.
Sam Ryder playing the guitar on stage.
The crowd pose for our photographer at the main stage.
Sam Ryder on the main stage at Belladrum entertaining the crowd.

More from Highlands & Islands

Coray, Rebecca Ross, Katie Macpherson, Millie Ross and Fraser Hampton at Belladrum on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomso
'I love it already': Cracking start to Belladrum for 25,000 music fans
Steven Ferguson at Ross County and Scot Gardiner at Inverness Caley Thistle have backed the dual the A9 campaign.
Ross County and Caley Thistle support campaign for A9 dualling due to safety concerns
Traffic at a standstill en route to Belladrum
Festival-goers stuck in standstill traffic on their way to Belladrum
A beached whale in Fife. Image: Callum Adam.
More whales beached two weeks after mass stranding near Stornoway
Thurso Art Gallery. Image: Google Maps.
Victory for local artists in battle for Thurso Art Gallery
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf: 'People aren’t going to be expelled or punished for criticising me as…
western isles hospital
Surfer airlifted to Western Isles Hospital after suffering 'stroke-like symptoms'
The 26-year-old man was arrested in Kent on Wednesday, May 3. Image: Police Scotland
11-year-old boy injured after being hit by car in Kirkwall
A9 google screenshot near Ralia turn-off
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle collision near Ralia
From L-R: Kirk Norbury, SRMG, Ross Ewing, SLE, Jenny McCallum, LNRC, Lianne MacLennan, SRMG, Kate Forbes, Steven Gray, LNRC/Glenmoriston , Jimmy Gibb, LNRC / Balmaccan, Ewan Macdonald, LNRC, Lewis MacLennan, LNRC, Nigel Fraser, Tomich Holiday Lets, Watty Forbes, Corriemony. Image: Kirk Norbury
VIDEO: Short film shows why controlled burning is vital to tackling wildfires as new…