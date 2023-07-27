Gallery: Crowds enjoy first day at Belladrum

Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival kicked off today, with music fans enjoying the first of the three-day event.

About 25,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which takes place at Belladrum Estate in the Highlands.

Despite some festival-goers getting stuck in traffic for hours, with some being forced to abandon their cars, the ones who were there enjoyed music from some big acts and performers.

Music started at 3.30pm this afternoon, with the main arena opening at noon.

Today’s main act was Norwegian singer Sigrid, with 2022 Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder and Tiree’s Scottish Celtic rock group Skerryvore also performing.

Other acts who will perform in the next two days of the festival include Bastille, Scottish rockers Travis and Scotland’s KT Tunstall.

Our Photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture the best moments.