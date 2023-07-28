5 spots to escape to for a Highlands getaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 spots to escape to for a Highlands getaway

Places to stay as you explore bonnie Scotland.

Woman with backpack stood next to a bench over looking the Nevis Range.
There are lots of beautiful places to visit in Scotland.
Planning a Scottish staycation? After spending the day soaking up stunning landscapes and walking the countryside, you’ll need a great base to relax and unwind for the night. Here are five Highlands getaway locations for your next adventure.

Top Highlands getaway locations for this summer

The Raigmore Motel

Exterior of Raigmore Motel
Experience true Highlands hospitality at The Raigmore Motel.

The Raigmore Motel offers you a warm and friendly welcome from the capital of the Scottish Highlands.

It has 14 ensuite chalets all with their own door leading outside. This gives you the freedom to come and go as you please.

Special rates are available if you are staying over at an event held within the motel. The team at the motel will also do their best to accommodate any other requests – they are a friendly bunch so just ask!

The motel is situated in Inverness and is only minutes from the city centre, making it the perfect location for your Highlands getaway. Also if you are coming to the Higlands for a concert or gig then give the motel a call and find out more about its Special Concert Prices.

The Raigmore Motel also has its own bar where you will find live sports and food on offer from a great homemade and freshly prepared menu.

Follow The Raigmore Motel on Facebook and book your stay. 

Achnacarry Holiday Accommodation

Achnacarry Holiday Accommodation
There’s lots to discover in the Highlands and Achnacarry Holiday Accommodation offers a great base for your adventures.

Located on the ancestral home of the Clan Cameron, this is a historic highland estate.

Whether you want to relax in the solitude of the most breathtaking scenery in Scotland or take part in the multitude of outdoor activities that Lochaber and Fort William can offer, you’re invited to stay at Achnacarry.

Or you can simply relax! Perhaps take in some highland clan culture at the Clan Cameron Museum, try out the water of life at the Ben Nevis Distillery or just enjoy the silence and the beauty of the place itself.

Achnacarry Holiday Accommodation caters for all ages and interests. There are lochs, rivers, wildlife tours, fishing, walks and cycle rides, all on the doorstep.

Nearby is Fort William, the outdoor capital of the UK offering a wide range of activities, from exhilarating climbs to the top of Ben Nevis, winter sports, mountain biking at the Aonach Mor/Nevis Range, or even walking the Great Glen or West Highland Way.

If you want to range further afield, Achnacarry is well-situated to use as a base for touring the wonderful west Highlands and islands.

Plan your stay at Achnacarry Holiday Accommodation.

Caithness Collection

Dog sat on white hotel bed.
Pets are welcome at some of the hotels on offer from the Caithness Collection.

The Caithness Collection is a range of family run hotels in the north of Scotland. This includes the Pentland Hotel, centrally location in the heart of Thurso.

This recently refurbished hotel welcomes guests for food, functions, bed and breakfast or just for a drink at the bar – pets are welcome, too! Suitable for families and business people alike, it offers comfortable accommodation and a warm welcome from staff. Being based in the centre of Thurso, you can explore the town but also enjoy the frequent public transport to explore other parts of the county.

Stay at the Pentland Hotel and its team will ensure that you experience a pleasant and enjoyable visit to the far north of Scotland.

There’s also the Norseman Hotel, where you can enjoy Highland hospitality at its finest.

Located in the centre of the former Viking town of Wick, overlooking Wick river, The Norseman Hotel offers the chance to relax and dine with ease while exploring the picturesque Scottish Highlands. Pets are also welcome here and there are 48 ensuite bedrooms, a bar and restaurant, hotel garden, complimentary WiFi and so much more.

Or you could choose Castletown Hotel, nestled in the heart of the picturesque fishing village of Castletown. This family-run hotel is perfect for exploring Caithness, with quality, affordable accommodation, an outdoor decking area and first-class food.

Find out more and book your stay at a hotel from The Caithness Collection

Balmacara Hotel

Exterior of Balmacara Hotel
Balmacara Hotel is a great place to stay if you want to explore Skye.

Right on the shores of Loch Alsh, Balmacara Hotel is just a short drive from Kyle of Lochalsh, the main crossing point to the Isle of Skye.

Perfectly situated to explore this breathtakingly beautiful part of Scotland, the hotel is approximately three miles from Kyle of Lochalsh, the Skye Bridge and Eilean Donan Castle.

Balmacara Hotel enjoys an outstanding location for touring and provides an ideal leisure break destination. Contemporary themed rooms are on offer, while some are furnished with Victorian antiques.

Guests can savour views of the loch as they enjoy their meals. Specialities include local seafood and game, and a full English breakfast is served in the 1930s style coffee lounge.

Eilean Donan Castle is less than a 10-minute drive from the hotel, and the outer islands of Lewis, Harris or Uist can be visited in a single day.

Book direct with Balmacara Hotel for the best prices.

Black Sheep Hotels

The Whispering Pine Lodge on the banks of Loch Lochy in Scotland.
The Whispering Pine Lodge, on the banks of Loch Lochy, is a picturesque option from Black Sheep Hotels.

Set amidst the ever-changing landscapes and timeless enchantment of the Scottish Highlands, the scenery around each of the uniquely situated Black Sheep Hotels will astound you – you’ll see nothing but uninterrupted mountains, lochs and forests.

The landscape is especially magical in winter, with surrounding mountains glistening in powdery snow.

Open year-round with warm service and stylish interiors, Black Sheep Hotels create a one-of-a-kind experience. The locations of the hotels provide an opportunity to explore the outdoors and experience the local culture and heritage.

Combine a stay at one of its unique properties with a choice of outdoor activities and adventures such as fishing, boating, archery, clay-pigeon shooting or farm tours, complete with Highland coos and native sheep breeds.

Experienced and friendly therapists offer massages, body treatments, facials, manicures and pedicures for that perfect holiday relaxation and rejuvenation.

Bringing you an eclectic array of dishes consisting of Scottish, international and Indian specialties, food is prepared by highly experienced chefs with fresh produce sourced from local purveyors.

Ideal for families or larger groups, the self-catering cabins at Black Sheep Hotels are spacious, comfortable and pet friendly, complete with central heating for a cosy and comfortable stay whatever the Scottish weather!

Explore the different options and Highlands getaway locations available from Black Sheep Hotels

