5 spots to escape to for a Highlands getaway

Planning a Scottish staycation? After spending the day soaking up stunning landscapes and walking the countryside, you’ll need a great base to relax and unwind for the night. Here are five Highlands getaway locations for your next adventure.

Top Highlands getaway locations for this summer

The Raigmore Motel

The Raigmore Motel offers you a warm and friendly welcome from the capital of the Scottish Highlands.

It has 14 ensuite chalets all with their own door leading outside. This gives you the freedom to come and go as you please.

Special rates are available if you are staying over at an event held within the motel. The team at the motel will also do their best to accommodate any other requests – they are a friendly bunch so just ask!

The motel is situated in Inverness and is only minutes from the city centre, making it the perfect location for your Highlands getaway. Also if you are coming to the Higlands for a concert or gig then give the motel a call and find out more about its Special Concert Prices.

The Raigmore Motel also has its own bar where you will find live sports and food on offer from a great homemade and freshly prepared menu.

Follow The Raigmore Motel on Facebook and book your stay.

Achnacarry Holiday Accommodation

Located on the ancestral home of the Clan Cameron, this is a historic highland estate.

Whether you want to relax in the solitude of the most breathtaking scenery in Scotland or take part in the multitude of outdoor activities that Lochaber and Fort William can offer, you’re invited to stay at Achnacarry.

Or you can simply relax! Perhaps take in some highland clan culture at the Clan Cameron Museum, try out the water of life at the Ben Nevis Distillery or just enjoy the silence and the beauty of the place itself.

Achnacarry Holiday Accommodation caters for all ages and interests. There are lochs, rivers, wildlife tours, fishing, walks and cycle rides, all on the doorstep.

Nearby is Fort William, the outdoor capital of the UK offering a wide range of activities, from exhilarating climbs to the top of Ben Nevis, winter sports, mountain biking at the Aonach Mor/Nevis Range, or even walking the Great Glen or West Highland Way.

If you want to range further afield, Achnacarry is well-situated to use as a base for touring the wonderful west Highlands and islands.

Plan your stay at Achnacarry Holiday Accommodation.

Caithness Collection

The Caithness Collection is a range of family run hotels in the north of Scotland. This includes the Pentland Hotel, centrally location in the heart of Thurso.

This recently refurbished hotel welcomes guests for food, functions, bed and breakfast or just for a drink at the bar – pets are welcome, too! Suitable for families and business people alike, it offers comfortable accommodation and a warm welcome from staff. Being based in the centre of Thurso, you can explore the town but also enjoy the frequent public transport to explore other parts of the county.

Stay at the Pentland Hotel and its team will ensure that you experience a pleasant and enjoyable visit to the far north of Scotland.

There’s also the Norseman Hotel, where you can enjoy Highland hospitality at its finest.

Located in the centre of the former Viking town of Wick, overlooking Wick river, The Norseman Hotel offers the chance to relax and dine with ease while exploring the picturesque Scottish Highlands. Pets are also welcome here and there are 48 ensuite bedrooms, a bar and restaurant, hotel garden, complimentary WiFi and so much more.

Or you could choose Castletown Hotel, nestled in the heart of the picturesque fishing village of Castletown. This family-run hotel is perfect for exploring Caithness, with quality, affordable accommodation, an outdoor decking area and first-class food.

Find out more and book your stay at a hotel from The Caithness Collection.

Balmacara Hotel

Right on the shores of Loch Alsh, Balmacara Hotel is just a short drive from Kyle of Lochalsh, the main crossing point to the Isle of Skye.

Perfectly situated to explore this breathtakingly beautiful part of Scotland, the hotel is approximately three miles from Kyle of Lochalsh, the Skye Bridge and Eilean Donan Castle.

Balmacara Hotel enjoys an outstanding location for touring and provides an ideal leisure break destination. Contemporary themed rooms are on offer, while some are furnished with Victorian antiques.

Guests can savour views of the loch as they enjoy their meals. Specialities include local seafood and game, and a full English breakfast is served in the 1930s style coffee lounge.

Eilean Donan Castle is less than a 10-minute drive from the hotel, and the outer islands of Lewis, Harris or Uist can be visited in a single day.

Book direct with Balmacara Hotel for the best prices.

Black Sheep Hotels

Set amidst the ever-changing landscapes and timeless enchantment of the Scottish Highlands, the scenery around each of the uniquely situated Black Sheep Hotels will astound you – you’ll see nothing but uninterrupted mountains, lochs and forests.

The landscape is especially magical in winter, with surrounding mountains glistening in powdery snow.

Open year-round with warm service and stylish interiors, Black Sheep Hotels create a one-of-a-kind experience. The locations of the hotels provide an opportunity to explore the outdoors and experience the local culture and heritage.

Combine a stay at one of its unique properties with a choice of outdoor activities and adventures such as fishing, boating, archery, clay-pigeon shooting or farm tours, complete with Highland coos and native sheep breeds.

Experienced and friendly therapists offer massages, body treatments, facials, manicures and pedicures for that perfect holiday relaxation and rejuvenation.

Bringing you an eclectic array of dishes consisting of Scottish, international and Indian specialties, food is prepared by highly experienced chefs with fresh produce sourced from local purveyors.

Ideal for families or larger groups, the self-catering cabins at Black Sheep Hotels are spacious, comfortable and pet friendly, complete with central heating for a cosy and comfortable stay whatever the Scottish weather!

Explore the different options and Highlands getaway locations available from Black Sheep Hotels.