Ginger Gairdner: ‘There’s not much I can do about my hair – but it is a good time to sort out the thinning grass!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Ginger Gairdner: ‘There’s not much I can do about my hair – but it is a good time to sort out the thinning grass!’

Brian Cunningham gives advice on garden repairs as he comes to terms with the changing - and often unpredictable - seasons

By Brian Cunningham
Brian Cunningham gives advice on garden repairs as he comes to terms with the changing - and often unpredictable - seasons

With that warm spell of weather the other week, you’d have been completely forgiven if hadn’t realised it’s supposed to be autumn.

I thought I’d be safe enough to pack the sun cream away for another season.

But with the brief summer returning, my scalp was telling me otherwise after I treated it to a short back and sides in the same time as I’ve been doing the hedges.

What to do about balding patches on the grass

My sweet little daughter took great pleasure in suggesting otherwise using another gardening analogy about my hair these days, telling me it is more akin to the balding patches appearing on my well worn grass paths.

With family like my daughter who needs enemies!

An immaculate lawn – but what’s the best way to achieve one?

Unfortunately there’s not much I can do about my hair but it is a good time to sort out the thinning patches of grass.

There’s a couple of gardening tricks we can do.

Sowing grass seed is the cheapest method.

Either lightly break up the soil surface of the damaged area with a hand fork or mix a handful of seed with a handful of garden compost before covering the area needing repaired, gently patting to ensure the seed makes good contact with the soil.

Now is the time to make decisions on what you want to do in your garden in the spring.

At this time of year we can begin to see results in a matter of days where the grass seed takes advantage of the autumn warmth and moisture to quickly germinate and establish before winter sets in.

Until the grass has a chance to develop a good root system, care must be taken to avoid walking on it.

A quicker, near instant result, can be achieved by repairing with a bit of turf.

In my garden I’ve only got a couple of tiny-wee patches to repair.

Do you need to buy a roll of turf?

You don’t necessarily have to go to the effort of buying a whole roll of turf and instead could dig up a square or so need from the bottom of your garden.

Another way of sourcing the grass you need is to simply extend a border by the width of turf that’s needed.

It may have been unseasonably warm but there are other sights, sounds and scents around to keep my senses on track that it is indeed autumn.

The joys of being close to nature

Coming from St Andrews and a stones throw away from the Eden estuary, nothing beats when your head is down, hard at work outside in the garden, the unmistakable call of geese flying over head.

Then taking a pause to look up and enjoy the sight of a flock flying overhead in their unmistakable v-shaped formation.

An added bonus from nature you get to appreciate when you spend lots of your time outdoors gardening.

If you live near the countryside and take an intake of breath through your nostrils, you’ll soon be brought back down to earth with the aroma of manure that fills the air from the farmers fields nearby.

Brian Cunnigham grew up in St Andrews

Nothing wrong with this, apparently it’s good for you as I was always told and a good reminder if you can get your hands on some of the good stuff, then it’s getting time to be working this into your own soil at home.

The first time I realised that this was standard horticultural practise was during my apprentice days.

September was always the month we would remove the summer bedding displays of Geranium, Senecio, Lobelia and Antirrhinum, before digging in farmyard manure gratefully received from Bess the horse, to feed the beds for next years display.

I sometimes think about those pioneer farmers and gardeners that first noticed how manure could improve soil qualities.

The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park, where Brian did his apprenticeship, grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.

Its fertility gets boosted delivering an increased yield in crops.

The structure becomes more open allowing water to drain more freely through it yet at the same time it’s sticky qualities hold on to moisture better saving gardeners time forever watering on drier soils.

It’s the one compost ingredient I always long I can get my hands on as a gardener.

Reflecting on gardeners of days gone by

Working in a 200-year-old walled garden as head gardener at Scone Palace, I’m always envious of the gardeners who tended the soil in here before me who would’ve had a ready supply of the good stuff from the stables of the big house or from the dairy cows at the home farm.

At home, I can meet all the requirements I need for my own garden from the few bags that I can buy from the garden centre each spring.

I recommend doing it, it’s guid stuff!

A scene from the gardens of Scone Palace.

As part of the feeding programme I follow, my roses receive a top dressing of FYM each April, spreading a good dose 7cm thick around the base of the plants to the width of the ultimate canopy.

As it rains the nutrients will be washed through the soil and soaked up by the roots to the benefit of the plant as the growing season progresses, ultimately rewarding us beautiful, scented blooms.

Like the bedding plants, other annuals such as our sweet peas will enjoy have their feet in such nutrient rich soil.

During November dig a trench a spades depth, backfilling with manure then covering over with soil.

Overwinter this shall settle down perfectly for plant the following spring.

More from Environment

Looking down Academy Street with packed traffic in both directions.
Academy Street split continues after latest Highland Council vote
Lone angler casting line into River Spey on banks in Aberlour.
Mounting dead fish in River Spey sparks urgent search for potential chemical leak
Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn called for plans to turn a former Rothes bakers into a restaurant and accommodation to be rejected. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rothes restaurant and homes proposal rejected over flood concerns
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: Traffic plan to proceed after narrow Highland Council vote
Colin Mackay has slammed the "butchery" of the trees on Spademill Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council accused of 'butchering' West End trees
Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC and MSP Kate Forbes who is an ambassador with the company
Tourism investment could see Highlands benefit by £400m from high-spending eco-conscious visitors
Basking sharks spotted in Aberdeenshire and Moray
Basking sharks: Expert advice from Oban on when and where to spot 'gentle giants'
Shiant Islands bothy
'More than just a fundraiser': Appeal aims to build new bothies and preserve the…
Locals protesting Rhynie farm being turned into a forest
Villagers rally against plans to transform Mains of Rhynie farm into 500 acre forest
Director of Knocknagael Ltd. Maria de la Torre (foreground), with fellow directors (L-R) Ronald MacVicar, Sandie Craig, Alistair Simmons and Gordon MacDonald. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Community gets go-ahead for 'once-in-a-lifetime' chance to create orchard and allotments near Inverness

Conversation