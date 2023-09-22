Mass death of Elgin rabbits following myxomatosis outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mass death of Elgin rabbits following myxomatosis outbreak

Bodies of wild rabbits have mostly been spotted in the fields by Elgin High School and the Wards.

By Lauren Taylor
The Scottish SPCA has confirmed there is an outbreak of myxomatosis in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Dozens of dead rabbits are littering fields in Elgin following an outbreak of myxomatosis.

Over the past week, the Scottish SPCA has received several calls about dead and sick rabbits in the town.

Concerned residents have reported seeing the bodies of rabbits in the fields by Elgin High School and the Wards.

Dozens of rabbits live in the fields by the school. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Our photographer Jason Hedges walked along a field north of the high school where he counted at least 20 bodies near the main path alone.

He estimates there could be up to 100 bodies lying in the fields.

While walking there he spotted other rabbits still alive, but clearly suffering from the virus.

Warning: Some images may not be suitable for some readers.

The Scottish SPCA confirmed there has been an outbreak of myxomatosis in the town.

There have been no reports of it elsewhere so far. However, there could be smaller “pockets” of the disease in other areas.

Ian Futter, chief vet at the charity, spoke to the Press and Journal to explain:

Ian Futter, chief vet at Scottish SPCA. Image: Scottish SPCA.
  • What myxomatosis is
  • What you should do if you find any sick or dead rabbits in Elgin
  • If myxomatosis is contagious — and how you can protect your pets in Elgin

What is myxomatosis?

Simply put, myxomatosis is a severe virus in rabbits and is usually always fatal.

Symptoms include swelling, redness and ulcers, discharge from the nose and eyes, blindness, and breathing problems.

The virus first affects the eyes and causes blindness in rabbits. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

The rabbits in Watership Down would refer to it as the “white blindness”, but the condition will also affect the lungs, liver, and skin.

Mr Futter said: “The first thing people will notice is they’ve got swollen eyes they can’t open.

“They’re miserable, it causes a high temperature, the animal stops eating and becomes really unwell, and then dies.

“There’s rarely any chance of survival, unfortunately, once a rabbit has contracted myxomatosis, it’s almost universally fatal.”

What if you find any sick or dead wild rabbits in Elgin?

If you find any sick rabbits, you should call the Scottish SPCA. But, sadly, there is no cure for myxomatosis, and so the animals will be put to sleep.

Mr Futter advises against touching or moving any dead rabbits.

The areas are popular dog walking spots, and although the disease can’t be caught by dogs it is best to stay away from them to prevent further spread. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Although it may seem like a good idea to remove the bodies to stop the disease from being further spread he warns that human interference could actually make it worse.

The virus can live on surfaces for long periods of time, so touching the animals risks spreading it “far and wide”.

“Sadly there is nothing we can do about preventing these kinds of outbreaks,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s a natural part of the ecosystem.

“It’s a bit gruesome really, but these animals then become available as food for other animals as well, which I suppose is what nature does. So foxes will eat them, and they are not affected by the virus.”

Is myxomatosis contagious — and can you protect your pets?

While it is spread through biting insects, myxomatosis is limited to rabbits only. Mr Futter stressed other animals, and humans, cannot contract myxomatosis.

This does mean if you have a pet bunny they are also at risk.

But, he says that some rabbits have built up resistance over the years and is certain the outbreak will not wipe out Elgin’s rabbit population entirely.

And, because it is spread through insects, he hopes the wetter colder weather drawing in will soon make the bugs inactive — stopping the virus from being spread.

If you have a pet bunny at home, Mr Futter says it is important to make sure its vaccinations are up to date.

The wild rabbit’s eyes have become swollen to the point it can’t open them. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

While the virus is incurable, and will never be eradicated, vaccinations protect pets from catching it.

He also suggested putting up fly netting so that biting bugs are kept away from your bunnies, and making sure wild rabbits can’t get into your garden.

If you find a rabbit showing any signs of injury or illness, the Scottish SPCA advises you to place a box over the rabbit and contact the helpline on 03000 999 999.

Conversation