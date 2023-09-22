Culter look to make Scottish Cup impression against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Culter look to make Scottish Cup impression against Deveronvale

The Junior side tackle Breedon Highland League opposition at Crombie Park in the first round.

By Callum Law
Culter, left, and Deveronvale are aiming to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup
Culter, left, and Deveronvale are aiming to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup

Lee Youngson wants Culter to make their mark in the Scottish Cup again after almost a decade away – but opponents Deveronvale are looking for a first win in the competition in five years.

The North Region Junior Premier League champions take on Breedon Highland League opposition in round one at Crombie Park tomorrow (2.30pm kick-off).

In four previous Scottish Cup campaigns Culter have reached the third round on three occasions and secured memorable draws with Partick Thistle in season 2011-12 and Berwick Rangers in season 2013-14.

Now back playing in the competition for the first time since 2014-15 manager Youngson wants his side – which claimed four trophies last season and has won all 12 fixtures played at the start of this term – to create fresh cup memories.

Youngson said: “We made a mark in the club’s history with what we did last season which was nice because we’d almost been in the shadow of that great Culter team which won everything in the past.

Culter manager Lee Youngson, second from left, is looking forward to their meeting with Deveronvale

“If you look back the Partick Thistle game would be the biggest in the club’s history.

“It shows how powerful it can be if you do well in the Scottish Cup.

“That was a proud moment for the club and certainly something our players should be looking to as they try to make a mark in the competition.

“We don’t put too much pressure on it, we’ll try to enjoy the occasion and if that gets us into the next round then brilliant.”

Banffers look for cup boost

Meanwhile, Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson is hoping they can kickstart their season with progression in the cup.

The Banffers won on the opening day of the campaign but haven’t tasted victory since, despite earning three draws.

Vale’s last success in this competition was a 2-1 win against Bonnyrigg Rose in September 2018 and Davidson wants to end that run.

He added: “Our boys should have some confidence because they know they’re a good side when they turn up.

“It’s a results-driven game, but we’re seeing week-in, week-out what the guys can do at training and we’re giving them all the tools to carry it out on a Saturday.

Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart

“We need to try to get momentum and confidence back into the team because we haven’t won since the first day of the season.

“We want to kickstart our season again and the Scottish Cup is where memories are made and there’s always the carrot of big ties if you keep progressing.

“We know a lot about Culter and they’ve shown they could hold their own in the Highland League so we expect a very tricky tie.”

Scottish Cup first round news

Elsewhere in the first round of the cup there are two all Breedon Highland League ties.

Brechin City face Rothes at Glebe Park with Gary Kerr and Sean McCarthy doubtful for the Speysiders.

Clachnacuddin, who are still seeking their first win of the season, welcome Inverurie Locos to Grant Street Park with Jamie Watt in interim charge of the Railwaymen.

Stewart Hutcheon is Keith’s only absentee for their home tie against Luncarty.

Formartine United are missing Aaron Norris, Johnny Crawford, Aidan Combe and Daniel Park for their tie against Threave Rovers at North Lodge Park.

Formartine United's Aaron Norris holds off Deveronvale's Ben Allan. Photos by Chris Sumner
Aaron Norris, left, is set to miss Formartine’s game against Threave

Neil Gauld, James Chalmers and Rory Brown are unavailable for Turriff United’s meeting with Sauchie Juniors at the Haughs.

Fraserburgh face Caledonian Braves at Alliance Park, but do so without Lewis Davidson and Grant Campbell.

Marc MacGregor, Mark Macadie, James Mackay, Alan Hughes, Joe Anderson, David Allan and Brandon Sinclair are out of Wick Academy’s game against Jeanfield Swifts at Harmsworth Park. However, Jack Halliday and Owen Rendall return for the Scorries.

Banks o’ Dee enjoy home advantage at Spain Park against Dalbeattie Star, while Huntly tackle East Stirlingshire at the Falkirk Stadium.

More from Highland League

Culter, left, and Deveronvale are aiming to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup
Banks o' Dee look for cup run after last term's disappointment
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle bolstered by returning five for Scottish Cup trip
Culter, left, and Deveronvale are aiming to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup
Forres Mechanics 'need to do better' in Scottish Cup clash with Golspie Sutherland
Culter, left, and Deveronvale are aiming to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup
East Stirlingshire cup tie brings back memories of one-time appearance as a winger for…
Keith's Michael Taylor and Buckie's Ryan Fyffe facing off
Michael Taylor seeks first Keith goal in Scottish Cup clash after summer switch from…
Culter, left, and Deveronvale are aiming to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup
Callum Maclean eyes another Nairn County win against Broxburn after 'strange' 2020 meeting
Culter, left, and Deveronvale are aiming to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup
Calum Ferguson says Scottish Cup can lift Clachnacuddin
Culter, left, and Deveronvale are aiming to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup
Striker John McLeod returns to Buckie Thistle
Ewan Clark in action for Turriff United
Turriff United's Ewan Clark looks to hit Scottish Cup goal trail
Culter, left, and Deveronvale are aiming to reach the second round of the Scottish Cup
Scottish Cup clash brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan