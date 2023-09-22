Culter look to make Scottish Cup impression against Deveronvale

Lee Youngson wants Culter to make their mark in the Scottish Cup again after almost a decade away – but opponents Deveronvale are looking for a first win in the competition in five years.

The North Region Junior Premier League champions take on Breedon Highland League opposition in round one at Crombie Park tomorrow (2.30pm kick-off).

In four previous Scottish Cup campaigns Culter have reached the third round on three occasions and secured memorable draws with Partick Thistle in season 2011-12 and Berwick Rangers in season 2013-14.

Now back playing in the competition for the first time since 2014-15 manager Youngson wants his side – which claimed four trophies last season and has won all 12 fixtures played at the start of this term – to create fresh cup memories.

Youngson said: “We made a mark in the club’s history with what we did last season which was nice because we’d almost been in the shadow of that great Culter team which won everything in the past.

“If you look back the Partick Thistle game would be the biggest in the club’s history.

“It shows how powerful it can be if you do well in the Scottish Cup.

“That was a proud moment for the club and certainly something our players should be looking to as they try to make a mark in the competition.

“We don’t put too much pressure on it, we’ll try to enjoy the occasion and if that gets us into the next round then brilliant.”

Banffers look for cup boost

Meanwhile, Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson is hoping they can kickstart their season with progression in the cup.

The Banffers won on the opening day of the campaign but haven’t tasted victory since, despite earning three draws.

Vale’s last success in this competition was a 2-1 win against Bonnyrigg Rose in September 2018 and Davidson wants to end that run.

He added: “Our boys should have some confidence because they know they’re a good side when they turn up.

“It’s a results-driven game, but we’re seeing week-in, week-out what the guys can do at training and we’re giving them all the tools to carry it out on a Saturday.

“We need to try to get momentum and confidence back into the team because we haven’t won since the first day of the season.

“We want to kickstart our season again and the Scottish Cup is where memories are made and there’s always the carrot of big ties if you keep progressing.

“We know a lot about Culter and they’ve shown they could hold their own in the Highland League so we expect a very tricky tie.”

Scottish Cup first round news

Elsewhere in the first round of the cup there are two all Breedon Highland League ties.

Brechin City face Rothes at Glebe Park with Gary Kerr and Sean McCarthy doubtful for the Speysiders.

Clachnacuddin, who are still seeking their first win of the season, welcome Inverurie Locos to Grant Street Park with Jamie Watt in interim charge of the Railwaymen.

Stewart Hutcheon is Keith’s only absentee for their home tie against Luncarty.

Formartine United are missing Aaron Norris, Johnny Crawford, Aidan Combe and Daniel Park for their tie against Threave Rovers at North Lodge Park.

Neil Gauld, James Chalmers and Rory Brown are unavailable for Turriff United’s meeting with Sauchie Juniors at the Haughs.

Fraserburgh face Caledonian Braves at Alliance Park, but do so without Lewis Davidson and Grant Campbell.

Marc MacGregor, Mark Macadie, James Mackay, Alan Hughes, Joe Anderson, David Allan and Brandon Sinclair are out of Wick Academy’s game against Jeanfield Swifts at Harmsworth Park. However, Jack Halliday and Owen Rendall return for the Scorries.

Banks o’ Dee enjoy home advantage at Spain Park against Dalbeattie Star, while Huntly tackle East Stirlingshire at the Falkirk Stadium.