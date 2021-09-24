Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney council making progress on complaints procedure – but the pandemic did take its toll

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 24, 2021, 10:05 am Updated: September 24, 2021, 10:23 am
Orkney Islands Council headquarters, Kirkwall.
Councillors in Orkney have viewed a report showing how complaints and compliments were handled by the local authority in the last year.

In general, the report, which was viewed by the council’s monitoring and audit committee, showed progress as the total number of complaints fell from 121 in the previous year to 97 this year.

The average amount of time it took the council to respond to a complaint that merited an investigation fell from 32 days in 2019-20 to 15.7 days – well within the target of 20 days.

However, it was found that 33% of stage one complaints – these being complaints that do not call for an investigation – required a time extension when being replied to.

This compares to 19% in the previous year. The council’s response time for these complaints fell over the year, with 69% being dealt with in five working days or less over the last year.

This figure had been 81% the year before. This is thought to be due to the pandemic.

How has the council learned from the complaints?

Customer satisfaction with the way complaints were handled proved to be difficult to measure during the pandemic.

Only two feedback forms were handed back to the council – one which said a complaint had not been resolved at all and the council were not helpful, and another which said a complaint had been partially dealt with and the council had been “fairly helpful”.

In total, 51 of the complaints made over the last year were classed as stage one, while 35 were classed as stage two and required an investigation.

Orkney Islands Council’s headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook

A further seven complaints were first deemed to be stage one complaints and became stage two complaints as they were “escalated” and needed an investigation. The remaining five complaints had not yet been dealt with by the council.

The report also shows how the council claims it has learned from the complaints.

Communication issues between council contractors and the council housing tenants, failures in communication between the council and service users, ensuring that social distancing measures were applied by council staff and visitors, and identifying where more training was needed by council employees using PPE (personal protective equipment) were all areas that the council has said they made progress in by acting on complaints.

What about the compliments?

While the council is required to measure the health of its complaints procedure by the Scottish Public Service Ombudsman, the same cannot be said for compliments.

Councillors asked for information on compliments to be included in the report earlier this year.

Examples of compliments given in the first three months of this year include a childminder thanking bin men for waving to the kids in her care, thanks for the workers who spread grit during icy weather and thanks to a bus driver who drops a service user right to their door on trips to a local day centre.

