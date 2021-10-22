Auction of world’s oldest single malt raises £142,000 with proceeds to help rewild the north

The first bottle of the world’s oldest single malt Scotch whisky has been auctioned off for £142,000, providing a boost to a north charity’s mission to rewild the Caledonian forest.

Gordon and MacPhail has released 250 of the 80-year-old whisky decanters.

Earlier this month, the first bottle was put under the hammer by Sotheby’s in Hong Kong to raise money for Trees for Life.

The charity, which grows 100,000 rare and native trees each year, is yet to receive confirmation of the total they will receive, but welcomed the boost.

What went under the hammer?

The whisky, distilled at the Glenlivet Distillery, was poured into its cask on February 3, 1940 under the watch of George Urquhart and his father John.

The pour came shortly before production was slashed at Glenlivet by two-thirds, prior to it halting altogether.

Internationally renowned architect and designer, Sir David Adjaye OBE, has been entrusted with designing the decanter and oak box for the whisky.

The curving core of the 70cl decanter had to be individually hand-blown by experienced artisans overseen by Glencairn Crystal Studio.

The jewel-like decanter was sold off alongside the framed cask end from the original barrel, and a lithograph of the original concept drawings signed by David Adjaye.

‘We have supported a lot of charities with north-east links’

Gordon and MacPhail director Stephen Rankin said: “I’m really thrilled that we have been able to support the charity to such a level.

“This money will make such a difference.

“This is a wonderful partnership.

“We have supported a lot of charities with north-east links and we hope to grow this partnership.”

Windfall will create a ‘lasting legacy for generations to come’

Trees for Life partnership manager Catherine Faulkner said: “We’re thrilled by the success of the Glenlivet Artistry in Oak auction.

“While we are yet to know the exact sum to be donated to Trees for Life, we know it will be a significant contribution that will have an immediate and tangible impact on our vital rewilding work in the Highlands.

“The generous support from Gordon and Macphail will help create a lasting legacy for generations to come by helping to fund our specialised tree nursery at our Dundreggan Rewilding Estate in Glemoriston, where we grow tens of thousands of native trees each year for planting out on the hills as we restore Scotland’s precious Caledonian Forest.

“In addition, the 250 oak trees funded by Gordon and MacPhail will form part of a rich, forested landscape – supporting all sorts of wildlife, helping tackle the nature and climate emergencies, and benefitting people too.”

