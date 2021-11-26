‘My biggest fear is that they take the money away’ – Highland Council admits some projects in the £315m city region deal are at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘My biggest fear is that they take the money away’ – Highland Council admits some projects in the £315m city region deal are at risk

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
November 26, 2021, 6:00 am
City region deal
Leader of Highland Council Margaret Davidson.

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson has admitted that several projects in the city region deal need to “change tack” or risk losing the money.

The Inverness and Highland City Region Deal is listed on the council’s corporate risk register as a “critical” risk.

A report to the audit and scrutiny committee outlined an underspend in the £315m programme.

Officers said the council will suffer significant financial and reputational damage if the programme can’t be delivered.

Action plan is four months late

The report blamed Covid and Brexit for hampering progress, but also acknowledges that there are individual project issues at play. It adds:

‘The programme has a finite delivery deadline with an extension not possible. A key indicator to delivery is the rate of spend within the projects and there is underspend apparent already.’

Officers have rated the risk as ‘low’ likelihood and taken a number of steps to get the city region deal back on track.

However, most of what is termed ‘mitigating actions’ refer to back-end meetings.

These include a programme board, a councillor-led scrutiny board and individual project risk registers.

By March next year, the council has said it will complete a ‘programme benefits realisation plan’ and a ‘project benefits realisation plan.’ The difference between the two is not explained.

The specific action to ‘remedy project underspends’ is four months behind schedule, having been due in July 2021.

City region deal Inverness Castle
The Inverness Castle transformation is one of the flagship projects of the city region deal. Picture by Sandy McCook

Can the council deliver?

Council leader Margaret Davidson told committee members she is concerned that the council may not deliver.

“In terms of the city region deal, we’re now five or six years into a 10 year programme,” said Mrs Davidson. “It’s really important we review all our business plans to ensure they are deliverable.”

Mrs Davidson said there are question marks over a number of business plans, and talks are ongoing with Scottish and UK government officers to use the money differently.

“One of the biggest risks is not being able to spend the money,” she said. “We now need to find a way to change tack, without risking them taking the money away. That’s my biggest fear.”

